The Fresno State Bulldogs take on the New Mexico Lobos. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Fresno State New Mexico prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Fresno State New Mexico.

This game is a desperate moment, also an occasion for frustration, for the New Mexico men’s basketball team. The Lobos just lost to San Diego State in a game they led by 10 points at halftime and by one point with five seconds left. They needed to win that game against SDSU to make the NCAA Tournament, and they failed despite being in an advantageous position on their home court in Albuquerque. New Mexico is very likely done in the at-large-bid sweepstakes, but if there is still a two-percent or three-percent chance that the Lobos are still alive, they must win this game and then win their next three games, making the final of the Mountain West Tournament to have any hope of an at-large bid. Realistically, the Lobos need to win the Mountain West Tournament if they want to feel good about their NCAA Tournament chances. The at-large path has narrowed considerably, and the tough part about this game is that beating Fresno State — a group with a losing record — is not going to significantly improve the Lobos’ resume. They have to avoid a bad loss here and then at Colorado State on the upcoming weekend. Then they need to make noise at the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas and see what is possible for them. Bottom line: New Mexico has to win each of its next four games to have any hope at all. That’s a bad position to be in this late in the season.

New Mexico was the last unbeaten team in major college basketball this season, but the Lobos have an under-.500 record in the Mountain West. The conference has ripped them to shreds, and now they are trying to make a late rally before the door fully closes on their NCAA Tournament dreams.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Fresno State-New Mexico College Basketball odds:

College Basketball Odds: Fresno State-New Mexico Odds

Fresno State Bulldogs: +7.5 (-102)

New Mexico Lobos: -7.5 (-120)

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How To Watch Fresno State vs. New Mexico

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. PT

Why Fresno State Could Cover the Spread

This is a competitive team. It is not a good team because it loses the vast majority of its games, but it does compete and it does make other Mountain West teams — good teams — sweat. The Bulldogs lost by just four points to Nevada this past Friday in a game which easily could have gone the other way. Fresno State lost by only two points at home to San Diego State, a team which is closing in on the Mountain West championship. The Bulldogs are really good at losing close games. They do that very well. They lose a lot of games outright in which they cover the spread. Given that the spread here is 7.5 points, Fresno State has a really good chance of losing by six or seven points. The Bulldogs would lose outright but cover. They know how to do that, even though they generally don’t know how to win tough games which hang in the balance in the final few minutes.

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

The Lobos are playing at home on Senior Night. It will be an emotional scene in The Pit in Albuquerque. This will be a game in which New Mexico plays with desperation and maximum intensity. With a not-that-good Fresno State offense on the other side of the court, New Mexico’s defensive weaknesses and limitations — which have become apparent in recent weeks — will not be fully exposed. The Lobos can drill this particular opponent instead of allowing it to hang around.

Final Fresno State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

New Mexico’s struggles make it hard to commit to one side or the other here. Stay away from this game.

Final Fresno State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -7.5