The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Auburn Tigers. Our college basketball odds series has our Georgia Auburn prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Georgia Auburn.

The SEC basketball season has been filled with a number of twists and turns. Just how unpredictable they have been is a matter of interpretation. Some plot developments — Kentucky falling all the way to the bubble in February — have been truly remarkable. Arkansas being below .500 in the SEC is a product of the key injury to Nick Smith. Missouri rising under coach Dennis Gates has been one of the conference’s most pleasant surprises. The fates of Georgia and Auburn, all told, aren’t all that shocking on either side.

Georgia is 14-7 through 21 games under coach Mike White, who left the Florida Gators but stayed in the SEC for a coaching job which clearly has a lot less pressure and lower expectations. White doesn’t face nearly the same scrutiny or nearly as much pressure from his fan base now that he is in Athens at a school which has just won back-to-back college football national championships. He can exist in the background at Georgia, which is very much unlike his tenure at Florida as the successor to the great Billy Donovan. White being comfortable at Georgia and doing a generally good job does not rate as a surprise. He got Florida to the NCAA Tournament; he just didn’t win very much when he got there.

This game at Auburn offers White and Georgia a chance to sweep the season series. Georgia won 76-64 on January 4 in Athens.

Why Georgia Could Cover The Spread

Georgia sweeping Auburn doesn’t seem very likely, but you have to remember that Auburn has a very clear and documented history of being an erratic team which goes through slumps and hot streaks. Right now is a slump, with the Tigers having lost consecutive games to Texas A&M and then West Virginia this past Saturday in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Auburn is a really tough team to beat when the Tigers are making perimeter jumpers, but AU looks brutal when its guards aren’t hitting shots and the backcourt handles the ball like a hot potato. It happens enough times for opponents to threaten Auburn, and in the past two games, those bad tendencies have gotten the Tigers burned. Auburn plays on the edge far too often. If it is reckless here against Georgia, the Bulldogs have already shown they can in fact take advantage.

Why Auburn Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers have the very recent and fresh memory of playing horribly against Georgia in a 12-point loss to the Bulldogs. That should serve as a considerable and substantial source of motivation against Georgia. Stop and ask yourself if Auburn is going to simultaneously lose a second game to Georgia within the same season — this time at home, not on the road — while also losing a third straight game overall. That is extremely unlikely to happen; the odds of it occurring are microscopic.

Final Georgia-Auburn Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Auburn is such a weird team that even though logic would suggest the Tigers are going to blow the doors off Georgia and win by 20 points, they are still so up-and-down and have such a volatile personality and identity that you can’t fully trust them. Betting on Auburn is just not a comfortable experience. Other teams are more dependable in these kinds of situations. Stay away from this one.

