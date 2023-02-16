The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the LMU Lions. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Gonzaga LMU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Gonzaga LMU.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs lost a lot of streaks when they fell to the Loyola Marymount Lions a few weeks ago on their home court in Spokane. When the Zags could not protect The Kennel against LMU, their 75-game home-court winning streak came to an end. Gonzaga had a streak of over 90 games in which it had never lost a WCC game to a non-Saint Mary’s, non-BYU opponent within the conference. Gonzaga had a streak of over 90 games in which it had not lost to an unranked opponent. That 68-67 loss to LMU was shattering and historic. It sets the stage for the rematch on LMU’s home floor. This is going to be interesting, one way or another. The game is also quite important within the workings of the WCC race, with Gonzaga trailing Saint Mary’s by one game. There’s a lot going on here.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Gonzaga-LMU College Basketball odds:

College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga-LMU Odds

Gonzaga Bulldogs: -8.5 (-115)

LMU Lions: +8.5 (-105)

Over: 154.5 (-115)

Under: 154.5 (-105)

How To Watch Gonzaga vs. LMU

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. PT

Why Gonzaga Could Cover the Spread

This team is obviously going to be motivated by revenge for the loss to LMU in Spokane, but beyond that, this is a really important game for GU in the WCC. Saint Mary’s had a two-game lead in the conference race over Gonzaga, but then LMU — interestingly enough — upset the Gaels to bring the deficit down to one game. Gonzaga knows that it if it can remain just one game back in the standings until it hosts Saint Mary’s later in the season, the Zags can put themselves in position to tie SMC for the conference championship, which clearly matters to them as the dynastic power in the WCC. One also has to realize that Gonzaga has been inconsistent this season. We don’t always get the best of what the Zags have to offer, but after a performance in which this team is not at its best, it usually responds with a better game. Last week, Gonzaga was excellent on Thursday against San Francisco, but then uneven and choppy on Saturday against BYU. If the up-and-down nature of Gonzaga basketball is to continue in this game, this should be a moment when GU plays well and puts the pieces together.

Why LMU Could Cover the Spread

The Lions have beaten both Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s in the WCC this season. No other team can make that claim. The Lions won extremely close games against both squads, showing that they could hold up under pressure late in regulation. Loyola Marymount has also proven that it can slow down Gonzaga. The Lions limited the Zags to 67 points as a product of a slower pace. Gonzaga wants to get up and down the floor in transition, but LMU was great in the last game against GU about not allowing the Zags to run and play the game in the 80s, which is what they would prefer to do. LMU can once again dictate tempo, slow the game down, and create a close, hard-fought contest in which it can cover a spread of more than eight points.

Final Gonzaga-LMU Prediction & Pick

The Zags will probably win outright, but the spread is hard to bet on, given that GU is out for revenge but LMU covered the spread against Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s in recent games against both WCC powerhouses. Stay away from this one.

Final Gonzaga-LMU Prediction & Pick: LMU +8.5