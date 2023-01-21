The Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the Pacific Tigers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Gonzaga Pacific prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Gonzaga Pacific.

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have had a roller-coaster ride in the month of January. Gonzaga trailed San Francisco by 10 points at halftime a few weeks ago. The Zags were down six late in regulation against the Dons, but they found a way to win, 77-75. They trailed Santa Clara very late but won. They trailed BYU by five points with under three minutes left and won. Game after game, Gonzaga escaped. It was a clear trend of playing with fire but managing to not get burned.

Gonzaga followed those close shaves by coming home and obliterating Portland. Playing in The Kennel, where the team had not lost in 75 consecutive games, it seemed Gonzaga was not going to resume playing really close games and risking a loss to an opponent in the middle tier of the West Coast Conference. Gonzaga was a 16.5-point favorite at home against Loyola Marymount this past Thursday. It made complete sense. Gonzaga at home is very different from Gonzaga on the road. Gonzaga had gone over 90 games against WCC teams other than BYU or Saint Mary’s without a loss. Forget about the spread; Gonzaga winning outright seemed like a near-certain outcome.

Guess what? That outcome did not emerge.

In one of the biggest stunners of the college basketball season — not the biggest point-spread upset, but contextually as big as any other result because of Gonzaga’s many long streaks — the Zags lost to LMU, 68-67. No one saw this coming. Now Gonzaga will try to regroup as it goes to Stockton, Calif., to face the University of the Pacific.

College Basketball Odds: Gonzaga-Pacific Odds

How To Watch Gonzaga vs. Pacific

Why Gonzaga Could Cover the Spread

This team is going to be very angry after losing to Loyola Marymount. Do you really think Gonzaga is going to let a bottom-rung team in its conference hang around just a few days after the Zags lost at home, where they almost never lose? Do you really think this team will come out flat instead of playing inspired basketball? Gonzaga is going to get things right. This team is too talented to keep playing with its food and stooping to the level of the competition. Gonzaga was good enough to beat Alabama, one of the top four teams in the country, in Birmingham. Gonzaga can certainly lift its game enough to beat Pacific by a very large margin, at least 25 points.

Why Pacific Could Cover the Spread

The Gonzaga Bulldogs just aren’t the same team we saw in previous seasons. This is not the juggernaut of past years, when GU was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This is not the same airtight Gonzaga team which consistently hammered opponents instead of playing a lot of close games which were up in the air with five minutes left in regulation. This Gonzaga team has more weaknesses and bigger weaknesses than the 2021 and 2022 teams. Adjust your expectations accordingly.

Final Gonzaga-Pacific Prediction & Pick

The Zags are going to come out firing, and they aren’t going to stop. They should be able to win this game by at least 25 points.

Final Gonzaga-Pacific Prediction & Pick: Gonzaga -18.5