The Houston Cougars will travel to take on the Wichita State Shockers in a Thursday night American Athletic college basketball matchup at the Charles Koch Arena. With that said, check out our college basketball odds series which has our Houston-Wichita State prediction and pick.

Houston is one of the best teams in the nation, currently third in the national polls, with a 20-2 record. The Cougars are an impressive 6-0 on the road. A heartbreaking loss against Temple is the lone blemish on the team’s schedule. Kelvin Sampson’s squad once again looks like a contender.

Wichita State has lost some of their luster in the last 10 years, going 11-10 this season, including a 4-5 conference record. A convincing win over East Carolina last time out gives this team some momentum. Head coach Isaac Brown looks to return to the NCAA Tournament again.

Here are the Houston-Wichita State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Houston-Wichita State Odds

Houston Cougars: -12.5 (-102)

Wichita State Shockers: +12.5 (-120)

Over: 130.5 (-105)

Under: 130.5 (-115)

How To Watch Houston vs. Wichita State

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT

Why Houston Could Cover The Spread

Marcus Sasser leads the team with 16.2 points per game, shooting an impressive 37.2 percent from three-point range. Jarce Walker is the second and only other Cougar in double-digits, averaging 11.1 points per game on 48.9 percent shooting. The team’s leading rebounder is J’Wan Roberts 7.0 boards, putting up 9.9 points per game. Roberts may need to see an expanded role with his 63.8 shooting percentage. Jamal Shead leads the team with 5.2 assists per game, also scoring 9.1 points per game.

Houston has scored 77.1 points per game, ranking eighth in the nation in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency. The Cougars’ defense has been stifling, keeping opponents to just 62.2 points per game, ranking third in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency.

Why Wichita State Could Cover The Spread

Jaykwon Walton leads the team with 13.3 points per game, shooting an impressive 52.4 percent from the field, including a 37.1 three-point percentage. Craig Porter, Jr. is second on the team with 12.8 points and leads the team with 6.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. The Shockers have pulled in 36.1 rebounds per game as a team. James Rojas is second on the team with 5.9 rebounds, also scoring 8.8 points per game.

Wichita State has scored 68.3 points per game as a team, ranking just 206th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom. The Shockers’ defense has been solid, keeping opponents to 65.9 points per game, ranking 71st in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Final Houston-Wichita State Prediction & Pick

The Cougars will continue to roll.

Final Houston-Wichita State Prediction & Pick: Houston -12.5 (-102), under 130.5 (-105)