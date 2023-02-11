The Indiana Hoosiers take on the Michigan Wolverines. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Indiana Michigan prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Indiana Michigan.

The Indiana Hoosiers have gotten their season back on track, in accordance with Trayce Jackson-Davis elevating his game and being the second-best big man in the Big Ten. There is the reality of Zach Edey, standing there at Purdue and literally towering over everyone else with his excellence. However, Jackson-Davis is clearly the best of every other big man in the conference, and Indiana has needed him to be at his very best. The Hoosiers simply can’t function well if TJD is off his game. We have seen Jackson-Davis play the complete game — both ends of the floor, rebounding along with scoring — which raises the Hoosiers’ ceiling. Indiana is taking care of business in the games it is supposed to win, solidifying not just a place in the NCAA Tournament, but a solid seed which gives IU a realistic path to the Sweet 16. This game is an opportunity for Indiana to maintain its seeding position. Michigan needs to go on a big run to have any shot at an at-large berth in the NCAAs.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Indiana-Michigan College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Michigan Odds

Indiana Hoosiers: +2.5 (-110)

Michigan Wolverines: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 143.5 (-110)

Under: 143.5 (-110)

How To Watch Indiana vs. Michigan

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Indiana-Michigan LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Indiana Could Cover the Spread

This is a team which has been able to regroup from a brutal stretch in early January. Trayce Jackson-Davis playing like an elite player is the cornerstone of everything, but another key development for the Hoosiers has been the return of Race Thompson. Indiana has gotten healthier and has been able to re-integrate core rotation players back into the lineup, which improves both the quality of defense and the caliber of passing and ball movement head coach Mike Woodson needs. TJD, the star player, and a healthier supporting cast have combined to raise this team’s regular game-by-game performance and overall track record.

Indiana can cover in this game against Michigan for another reason: The Wolverines just haven’t hit the mark this season, chiefly because of an injury to point guard Jaelin Llewellyn which has proved to be as disruptive as people in and around the program feared it would be. Indiana can disrupt Michigan’s halfcourt offense and get more than enough stops to win this game.

Why Michigan Could Cover the Spread

The Wolverines have been playing noticeably better over the past 10 days, winning three straight games by at least eight points. The team’s offense has opened up. Big man Hunter Dickinson isn’t on an island to the same extent which existed earlier in the season; he is getting more help, and the role players surrounding him feel a lot more comfortable. Comfort breeds more comfort. Michigan has been a good home-court team the past few weeks, and that offers ample reason to think the Wolverines can continue to play well in Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor.

Final Indiana-Michigan Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Indiana has certainly improved, but if you look at the Hoosiers’ season, even their good periods of play don’t last extremely long. They usually hit a pothole every now and then. Michigan is playing well, but those last three wins came against middle- or lower-tier Big Ten teams. Just sit this one out.

Final Indiana-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Indiana +2.5