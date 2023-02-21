Super Tuesday College Basketball continues on ESPN with this matchup between two Big Ten Conference rivals. The No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers (19-8) will travel to East Lansing to face off against the Michigan State Spartans (16-10). Both teams are playing for more than just a win here. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Indiana-Michigan State prediction and pick.

The Indiana Hoosiers have been dominating the Big Ten all year and are beginning to hit their peak form as we head into March. They’ve won nine of their last 12 games and are coming off a close win against Illinois. The Hoosiers were able to beat the Spartans handedly in their first meeting a month ago as Trayce Jackson-Davis erupted for 31 points. They’ll be looking to replicate that performance as they head into an emotional game for the Spartans.

The Michigan State Spartans will be looking to salvage their tournament hopes and get a much-needed win against their Big Ten rival. The Spartans are 4-6 in their last 10 games and have had trouble closing games out after starting hot. They’ve shown their resilience all season, but will have to win their last three games to have a shot at making the March tournament. They’ll hope to finish strong as they try to get revenge against Indiana.

Here are the Indiana-Michigan State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Indiana-Michigan State Odds

Indiana: +2.5 (-105)

Michigan State: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 136.5 (-115)

Under: 136.5 (-115)

How To Watch Indiana vs. Michigan State

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN App

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Indiana Could Cover The Spread

Indiana continues to look like one of the most talented teams in the Big Ten, but would rather be the best team in the state of Indiana. They’ve been able to beat everyone in the conference, including Purdue, and are really hitting their stride as we close the regular season. Trayce Jackson-Davis continues to garner national attention for his play, but will most likely get edged out by Zach Edey for Big Ten Player of the Year. Nevertheless, Jackson-Davis’ high-flying play as been lifting the Hoosiers all season and he poses a huge mismatch problem for Michigan State as no one on the team can seem to guard him.

Indiana has won in spots where they were expected to do so, but they haven’t done the best job covering. At 13-13 ATS overall, the Hoosiers are just 2-7 ATS in games on the road. Furthermore, they’re just 2-18 SU in their last 20 games at the Breslin Center. They’ll hope to shake their cold shooting in East Lansing and continue down their path to the Big Ten Tournament.

Why Michigan State Could Cover The Spread

Michigan State will be returning to their home court for the first time following the tragic events of February 13. The Spartans hung tough against rivals Michigan in their last game, but once again squandered a first half lead in the final 10 minutes of the game. The Spartans have been susceptible to scoring droughts and last game was a prime example when they failed to convert on any points for nearly eight minutes. Izzo knows he won’t make the tournament if the Spartans continue to blow leads. Mady Sissoko will have to stay out of foul trouble for once as he’ll be tasked with trying to guard Jackson-Davis in the post.

The Spartans are 10-2 when playing at the Breslin Center, but have split their competitions on the bet slips, going 13-13 ATS. When listed as the favorite, the Spartans have gone 13-2 SU. They’ll be the favorites heading into this one as odds makers are aware of the Hoosiers’ woes when playing at MSU. It will be an emotional game for all of Spartan nation and their team will look to express it through their gritty play.

Final Indiana-Michigan State Prediction & Pick

A smart bet would be to take the better team with the points, as Indiana matches up very well against the smaller Spartans. However, I believe that there are too many factors in this game that play to the Spartans’ advantage, the most being their home floor. I expect this to be a back-and-forth game, but look for Michigan State to rally late and get this win here. Let’s take the moneyline here.

Final Indiana-Michigan State Prediction & Pick: Michigan State Spartans ML (-150)