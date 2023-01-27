The Iona Gaels take on the Siena Saints. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Iona Siena prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Iona Siena.

The Iona Gaels will not get an at-large bid to the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They had a much better case to make in previous years when they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide and generally had bigger, better nonconference wins on their resume. This season, they don’t have that kind of profile. It’s all about winning the MAAC Tournament. Winning the MAAC Tournament should — in theory — become easier if Iona gets a higher seed for that tournament, but of course, Iona was a high seed last season and got stunned in its first game. The Gaels definitely want to win the conference’s regular season championship — they’re just half a game behind the Siena team they’re about to play in Albany — but the bigger point of focus is to develop habits that will endure into March, giving Rick Pitino a chance to make the NCAA Tournament yet again.

Siena struggled in nonconference play but has put the pieces together in the MAAC season. The Saints know that if they can beat Iona here, their chances of winning the regular season MAAC title will soar. It’s one of the central games of the MAAC campaign, and everyone who follows the league knows this.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Iona-Siena College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Iona-Siena Odds

Iona Gaels: -6.5 (-115)

Siena Saints: +6.5 (-105)

Over: 140.5 (-115)

Under: 140.5 (-105)

How To Watch Iona vs. Siena

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Iona Could Cover the Spread

The Gaels have been limited by injuries this season but are still right there in the mix for the MAAC championship. Rick Pitino is one of the great coaches in college basketball. His longtime emphasis on developing depth on a roster has given Iona more resources and more ways to win. Having him is the Gaels’ greatest in-game asset. The Gaels know what this game means for their season. Do you really want to bet against a focused Rick Pitino-coached club in a conference game of considerable magnitude? This is the kind of game Iona lives for, and that’s precisely when one should expect the Gaels to play a strong, complete 40-minute game, delivering the kind of performance which will not only win the game outright, but cover the spread on the road as a favorite.

Why Siena Could Cover the Spread

This game might seem to be a clear-cut case of Iona having the better team and coach, but Siena — which noticeably struggled early in the season, including in a home-court loss to Army — has been much, much better in MAAC play. The team which has risen to first place in the conference standings is not the team which stumbled through portions of its early-season nonconference schedule. Siena has learned lessons from its nonconference games and has been a much more cohesive unit within the confines of MAAC competition. Playing at home before an energized crowd, Siena will ride the wave of emotion and cover the spread. Keep in mind that Iona is getting over six points. That’s frankly a lot in a game which is expected to be a dogfight.

Final Iona-Siena Prediction & Pick

You should stay away from this game, but if you absolutely insist on a pick, lean to Siena.

Final Iona-Siena Prediction & Pick: Siena +6.5