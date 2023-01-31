Top 10 teams from the best conference in college basketball will take to the floor to settle this in-state rivalry. The No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats will take the short trip to Lawrence to take on the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks. Bragging rights, AP rankings, and Big 12 standings are all on the line in this ESPN+ feature showdown. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kansas State-Kansas prediction and pick.

The Kansas State Wildcats are in the midst of their best season in recent memory. They’ve flirted with the top-10 all year and continue to stun teams in college basketball’s deepest conference. They sit just 0.5 games back of Texas for the Big 12 lead and, with a win tonight, can regain sole possession of first place. They beat the Florida Gators in their last game by double-digits after having dropped a game to Iowa State in a thriller. This game against their in-state rival will be especially important tonight.

The Kansas Jayhawks are back on track after handing Bill Self his worst losing stretch as the coach at KU. After dropping three straight games, all to ranked opponents, Kansas managed to handedly beat Kentucky in Rupp Arena by nine points. The Jayhawks looked like a different team their last time out, and knowing Bill Self, they will continue to make adjustments and try to beat the Wildcats at home.

Here are the Kansas State-Kansas college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-Kansas Odds

Kansas State: +8.5 (-120)

Kansas: -8.5 (-102)

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kansas State vs. Kansas

TV: BIG 12 Network

Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread

All of the losses for Kansas State have come on the road this season. They beat this Kansas team earlier this month in an OT thriller where the Wildcats won 83-82. The Wildcats put together a team effort and were able to survive Jalen Wilson’s monster performance. They were able to hold off the Kansas comeback and jump start this recent run they’ve been on. They’ll look for Keyontae Johnson to go head to head with the Kansas bigs and continue to be a productive scorer.

Kansas State is 8-1 ATS in their last nine game. While they were able to get a win at home against Kansas, KSU has not managed to win at Allen Fieldhouse in their last 16 meetings with Kansas. Ranked above their rival for the first time in a long time, the Wildcats will look to avoid yet another loss on the road. Shots will have to fall if they want to topple Kansas at home.

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread

Bill Self made the right adjustments needed for Kansas to get right against Kentucky. Jalen Wilson turned in another great performance with 22 points on 50% shooting and KJ Adams chipped in with 17. The Jayhawks have also been able to draw fouls and shoot lights-out from the free throw line. With the talent they have down low, they’ll want to force the ball into the paint and force the smaller Wildcats to defend their bigs.

While Kansas has a 10-1 record at home, they’ve only gone 3-8 ATS in Allen Fieldhouse. It’ll be interesting to see how the Jayhawks will respond after playing this team once already. The Kansas students will be out in full force, offering a huge advantage to a Kansas team that loves feeding off of their fans. If it gets loud, Kansas can put this one away quickly with a few scoring runs en route to a victory.

Final Kansas State-Kansas Prediction & Pick

8.5 points seems much too high in this matchup. Emotions will be through the roof, so I see this being a one possession game. Kansas has the edge, but Kansas State will find a way to cover.

Final Kansas State-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas State Wildcats +8.5 (-120)