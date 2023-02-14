Big 12 Conference action will conclude on Tuesday night with an even matchup of ranked team and worthy challenger. The Oklahoma Sooners (12-13) will host the Kansas State Wildcats (19-6) on their home floor as they try to give their fans a reason to storm the court. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kansas State-Oklahoma prediction and pick.

The Kansas State Wildcats continue to flirt with top-15 status and would like to break into the top-10 once again before February ends. Facing a string of tough opponents lately, Kansas State has cooled off from it’s early-season form and gone just 2-4 in their last six games. Their last time out was a loss in Lubbock as Texas Tech took down another ranked opponent. The Wildcats will be eager to get back against the Sooners.

The Oklahoma Sooners have had a bad stretch in their last 10 games only going 2-8. They’ve lost four in a row and have had to play ranked opponents in their last two games, including the No. 12 team tonight. The schedule won’t get much easier for them as they still have to face Texas, Iowa State, and Kansas State one more time. They’ll look to be the victors in their first meeting with the Wildcats this season.

Here are the Kansas State-Oklahoma college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-Oklahoma Odds

Kansas State: +1.5 (-118)

Oklahoma: -1.5 (-104)

Over: 141.5 (-115)

Under: 141.5 (-105)

How To Watch Kansas State vs. Oklahoma

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN App, fbuoTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread

Kansas State has dropped back down to Earth and seems to be a beatable team in the Big 12. Still, they find themselves in a tight face for the top of the Big 12 and will look for a favorable position come tournament time. Kansas State will hope that Markquis Nowell can replicate his recent performances and spread the floor for his teammates. They’ll want to open up the post for Keyontae Johnson as he looks to turn in another big scoring night for the Wildcats.

Kansas State has been a covering maching this year, going 17-8 ATS. In their away games, they’re 4-4 ATS and unbeaten at 16-0 when billed as the favorites. They’ll be the slightest underdog in this one as they try to avoid an upset to a sub .500 team that would surely plummet their ranking. Look for the Wildcats to establish dominance down low early.

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread

Oklahoma has a tough time scoring the ball and is often too dependent on their defense for stops. They only have two players averaging double figures and shoot poorly from three-point range as a team. Tanner Groves serves as the defensive stalwart for the Sooners as Grant Sherfield leads the scoring efforts. Sherfield is shooting great from three at 42% on the season and will have to do so tonight if they want to upset the Wildcats.

The Sooners are 7-5 at home this season and have gone 4-7 ATS in those games. As the favorite, they’re 8-2 overall but haven’t had the same luck against ranked opponents. They’ll be working with a short spread here, so the indication by odds makers is that Oklahoma will keep this game competitive.

Final Kansas State-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick

This spread seems awfully short at first class given the fact that neither of these teams have been performing well. Still, Kansas State has established themselves as a top-10 team this season and won’t be so quick to falter after a small losing skid. If the Sooners were playing better right now, I’d give them more of a chance. But I predict Kansas State will grind out a tough win here.

Final Kansas State-Oklahoma Prediction & Pick: Kansas State Wildcats +1.5 (-118)