A premier top-ten showdown between two of the Big 12’s best will clash on the hardwood as the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks take on the ninth-ranked Texas Longhorns. Join us for our college basketball odds series where our Kansas-Texas prediction and pick will be revealed.

There’s a legitimate chance that the defending champs from last season has what it takes to repeat again, as the Jayhawks enter play with a 25-5 record including a 13-4 mark in conference play. Already having wrapped up yet another Big 12 championship which serves as an NCAA-leading 64th regular season title, Kansas is ready to rock chalk their way to another statement win in the heart of Texas. Alas, the Jayhawks have won seven in a row and don’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.

The Longhorns certainly are no slouches either, as Texas would want nothing more to put a two-game losing streak behind them by downing one of the top teams in the nation in Kansas. After falling short to the Jayhawks the last time these two sides squared off back on Feb. 6th that saw Texas go down 88-80, an energized performance in front of their own home crowd may lead the Longhorns to a big-time victory to further improve their seeding come NCAA Tournament time.

Why Kansas Could Cover The Spread

Rock Chalk, Jayhawk! After taking the college basketball world by storm a year ago that saw the school capture their fourth national championship in Kansas basketball history, the expectations are extremely lofty yet again as the first week of March has finally arrived.

Not only can the Jayhawks get it done on both ends of the floor, but they specifically know how to lay the hammer with leading scorer and star forward Jalen Wilson. Believe it or not, this Kansas unit is an inexperienced unit surprisingly, and Wilson has definitely served as KU’s anchor all season long.

Above all else, the Jayhawks’ incredible balance as been tough to keep up with for the rest of the Big 12 so far. At the moment, Kansas ranks within the top 2o both offensively and defensively and haven’t lost since a road matchup against Iowa State back on Feb. 6th. If there is one thing that Kansas will want to gain an upper hand in early, it will be to avoid playing isolation ball and instead spread the rock around at an abundant pace. With a Big-12 leading 17.1 assists per game, Kansas often uses extra passes to put the finishing touches on their prey. If KU can be consistent with their shooting while keeping the Texas defense on their toes, then the Jayhawks are going to be extremely difficult to stop.

Why Texas Could Cover The Spread

Outside of the fact that Longhorns fans will be absolutely buzzing within the confines of the Moody Center in Austin, there is no doubt that Texas has been left with a sour taste in their mouths after back-to-back sluggish outings that resulted in disheartening losses to Baylor and TCU. Nevertheless, if Texas his going to snap Kansas’ seven-game winning streak in impressive fashion, be on the lookout for the Longhorns to force some turnovers and get out in transition throughout both halves. Averaging 8.8 steals per game, Texas’ defense is what makes this team so special, as their bread and butter involves them stringing together multiple stops defensively and then using that momentum to get good looks on offense.

If there are any names that will steal the show for the Longhorns, look no further than the dynamic duo of guard Marcus Carr and forward Sir’Jabari Rice. Not only are these two ballers the top scorers on their team, but they definitely have NBA skill sets and will no doubt give Kansas fits all afternoon long.

Most importantly, the biggest area of concern for the Longhorns will be figuring out a way to not turn the ball over and to also gain the advantage in the rebounding department. These are two stats that Texas was not able to overcome in their loss to Kansas the last time out, so surely head coach Rodney Terry will want to make it a priority to focus in on this aspect of the game.

Final Kansas-Texas Prediction & Pick

In what will be one of the more exciting games on the college basketball scheduled slate today, it will end up being Kansas that covers the spread with their smart play and ability to win road games this year. Hammer the Jayhawks in this one and don’t spend any time thinking else wise!

Final Kansas-Texas Prediction & Pick: Kansas +3.5 (-110)