The Michigan State Spartans defeated Michigan earlier this season, but now they will try to sweep the Wolverines. This game will be a highly emotional one. It’s impossible to avoid the simple knowledge that Michigan State hasn’t played this past week due to a postponed game against Minnesota. That game was postponed because of the shooting on the Michigan State University campus on Monday. It is hard to know exactly how the past week’s events will specifically affect Michigan State’s players and how they perform in this game, but it’s undeniable that the game will be very emotional and will mark a much-discussed moment for Michiganders, given how their state is very much on the minds of all Americans right now.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo spoke at a public vigil to honor and pray for the victims of the shooting, and to provide a chance for the Michigan State community to come together in grief and mourning. Izzo has been a very visible public figure, given that the tragedy has occurred in the middle of college basketball season. It always feels a little weird to mention off-court realities in connection with a betting preview, but on a few select occasions, it’s simply impossible to ignore that wider context. Merely discussing winning streaks, NCAA Tournament odds, and bubble profiles doesn’t tell the fuller story of a game and its relative tension points.

College Basketball Odds: Michigan State-Michigan Odds

Michigan State Spartans: +1.5 (-102)

Michigan Wolverines: -1.5 (-120)

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How To Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. PT

Why Michigan State Could Cover the Spread

The Spartans — casting aside their emotions and their thoughts, and how they will emotionally respond to this game — will be physically fresh after not playing a game against Minnesota a few days ago. Teams generally play two college basketball games per week. Michigan State, by playing only one game this week (this game versus Michigan), might have a little more of a finishing kick late in regulation. Michigan played a very close and tough game at Wisconsin and might be spent in the final five minutes. MSU figures to have a little more in the tank.

Why Michigan Could Cover the Spread

The Wolverines are playing at home. They are coming off a brutal and close loss to Wisconsin in which they made a late rally but couldn’t finish the comeback. The bitter taste of losing should motivate the Wolverines to some degree. Playing the Spartans will motivate them even more. Wanting to avoid a sweep at the hands of their in-state rival might motivate them more than anything else. Having big man Hunter Dickinson on the floor presents a very tough matchup to Michigan State. Michigan is certainly equipped to engage Michigan State in a grinding, low-scoring, bare-knuckle style of game and ultimately come out on top.

Stay away from this game, but if you insist on a pick, lean to Michigan State.

Final Michigan State-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Michigan State +1.5