The Michigan Wolverines will travel to take on the Northwestern Huskies in a Thursday night Big Ten college basketball matchup at the Welsh-Ryan Arena. With that said, check out our college basketball odds series which has our Michigan-Northwestern prediction and pick.

Michigan has struggled to an 11-10 record this season, including a current two-game losing streak. Away from home, the Wolverines have struggled, going 1-4 on the road and 2-3 in neutral-site games. Head coach Juwan Howard’s club has not been able to get anything really going this season.

Northwestern has surprised some this season, going 15-6, including a 6-4 record in conference play. At the Welsh-Ryan Arena, the Wildcats are an impressive 10-3. Last time out, head coach Chris Collins’ squad lost to Iowa, snapping a three-game winning streak.

Here are the Michigan-Northwestern college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Michigan-Northwestern Odds

Michigan Wolverines: +3.5 (-110)

Northwestern Wildcats: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 138.5 (-110)

Under: 138.5 (-110)

How To Watch Michigan vs. Northwestern

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread

Hunter Dickinson leads the team with 17.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game, once again turning in a superstar-level performance. Dickinson has shot an impressive 55.5 percent from the field, including a 39.4 percentage from behind the arc. Jett Howard, son of head coach Juwan Howard, is second on the team with 14.9 points, shooting 39.9 percent from three-point range. Dug McDaniel leads the team with 3.5 assists, scoring 7.0 points per game. Kobe Bufkin ranks third on the team with 12.0 points and 1.4 steals. Bufkin also leads the team with an 82.0 free throw percentage.

Michigan has averaged 73.4 points per game, ranking 54th in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom. Opponents have scored 70.4 points per game, ranking 85th in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom.

Why Northwestern Could Cover The Spread

Only two Wildcats average double-digits, with Boo Buie and Chase Audige averaging 15.9 and 15.7 points per game, respectively. Buie also leads the team with a 90.0 free throw percentage and 4.3 assists. Audige has been dominant on defense, leading the team with 2.6 steals. Matthew Nicholson leads the team with 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, also putting up 6.6 points per game. Northwestern averages 69.9 points per game as a team, ranking 85th in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom. Defense has been the story for the Wildcats, holding opponents to 62.2 points per game, also ranking 26th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency.

Final Michigan-Northwestern Prediction & Pick

Northwestern’s dominance at home will continue in this one, and their strong defense will keep the total under.

Final Michigan-Northwestern Prediction & Pick: Northwestern -3.5 (-110), under 138.5 (-110)