The Michigan Wolverines (14-11) visit the Wisconsin Badgers (14-10) on Tuesday night in a Big Ten basketball matchup! Action tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan-Wisconsin prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Michigan has won three of their last four games and sits at 8-6 and in ninth place in the Big Ten. The Wolverines covered 50% of their games while 56% went over the projected point total. Wisconsin has lost two of their last three games and sits at 6-8 and in tenth place in the Big Ten. The Badgers covered 42% of their games while 54% went over. This will be the first of two matchups between the conference rivals. Wisconsin won handily in their lone meeting last season, 77-63.

Here are the Michigan-Wisconsin college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Michigan-Wisconsin Odds

Michigan: +1.5 (-105)

Wisconsin: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 131.5 (-110)

Under: 131.5 (-110)

How To Watch Michigan vs. Wisconsin

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Michigan Could Cover The Spread

Michigan has had an up-and-down season in both non-con and conference play. The Wolverines went 6-5 out of conference but their lone significant win was over Pitt. They lost in blowout fashion to Arizona State before dropping tight affairs to No. 7 Virginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina and then eventually at home to Central Michigan. Things haven’t gotten much better run conference lay, although they have improved in recent games. The Wolverines still rank solidly within the advanced ratings, coming in at No. 53 in KenPom and No. 70 in NET. That is largely thanks to a putrid 2-9 record in Quad 1 matchups in addition to a brutal Quad 4 loss. As it currently stands, Michigan does not project to make the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan is an offensive-minded team who ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 73.7 PPG. The Wolverines do a great job attacking the basket and getting the free-throw line as they average the fourth-most made free-throws in the conference. Additionally, the Wolverines do a great job limiting turnovers as they rank third in the conference with just 10 turnovers per game. they are a strong shot-blocking team that averages 4.1 blocks per game – third in the conference.

Michigan is led by standout big man Hunter Dickinson. Dickinson’s name shows up numerous times on the Big Ten leaderboard as he ranks fourth in scoring with 17.2 PPG, fifth in rebounding with 8.4 RPG, and fourth in blocks with 1.7 BPG.

The X-factor for Michigan is freshman phenom, Jett Howard. The son of head coach Juwan Howard, Jett is widely projected to be a first-round pick in next summer’s NBA Draft. For the season, Howard averages 14.8 PPG and 2.8 threes per game. He is a lethal outside shooter as he knocks down 39% of his three-point attempts.

Why Wisconsin Could Cover The Spread

Wisconsin put together a strong non-conference slate as they went 8-2 outside of Big Ten play. That included wins over Dayton, USC, and No. 11 Marquette and an overtime loss to No. 5 Kansas. They have struggled since conference play began, however, and have lost eight of their last 11 after starting 3-0. Nevertheless, the Badgers still have a solid ranking inside the advanced ratings. Wisconsin comes in at No. 71 in KenPom and No. 80 in NET. While they have won the games they were supposed to by going 6-0 in Quad 3 and Quad 4 matchups, the Badgers are just 8-10 in Quad 1 and Quad. games. As a result, Wisconsin does not currently project to make the NCAA Tournament, although they are among the “First Four Out”.

Wisconsin is a defensive-minded team who loves to dictate the pace of the game and slow things down. Out of 363 Divison-1 basketball teams, the Badgers rank 346th in pace of play. That slow pace helps aid their strong defensive numbers as the Badgers rank fifth in the Big Ten in defense, allowing 63.6 PPG. Offensively, Wisconsin doesn’t score much but they do a great job utilizing the three-ball. The Badgers rank second in the conference in made threes with 8.5 per game while shooting the fourth-highest percentage at 36%. Additionally, the Badgers hardly turn the ball over, ranking second in the conference with 9.0 turnovers per game.

The Badgers are a well-rounded team as four player average over 11 points per game. Sophomore Chucky Hepburn leads the team with 13.2 PPG in addition to ranking fourth in the Big Ten with 1.7 SPG. He has been red-hot of late, averaging 17 points per game over his last five games.

Final Michigan-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

Michigan has been playing better of late but in a home matchup, I like Wisconsin to come out on top in what should be a gritty conference affair.

Final Michigan-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -1.5 (-115)