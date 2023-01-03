By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Mississippi State Tennessee prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mississippi State vs. Tennessee.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers are both 11-2 entering this game, which invites a question of how similar these two teams really are. On one hand, Tennessee and MSU have both lost to an opponent they shouldn’t have lost to. The Volunteers lost to a Colorado team which just fell to California (yes, the Golden Bears, who are 2-13 so far this season). Mississippi State lost to Drake, which is 11-4 but is from a smaller conference. Both teams have a high-end loss on their respective resumes: MSU lost to Alabama and Tennessee lost to Arizona. This game will show us how small — or large — the gap between these two teams truly is.

Why Mississippi State Could Cover the Spread

The Chris Jans difference is notable at Mississippi State. The Bulldogs play better, more consistent defense than they did toward the end of previous coach Ben Howland’s tenure. The grind-it-out wins this team achieved earlier in the season, particularly against Utah and Marquette, look even more impressive right now than they did at the time. Utah and Marquette are good teams which have had good seasons to this point. It’s true that MSU is on a two-game losing streak, but Drake is 11-4 and is no slouch. Alabama is a really good team and an SEC championship contender. The Bulldogs were riding high and have now been knocked down a peg, but that process is necessary for this team. It needed to know how it truly stacked up against a good team. Alabama taught MSU a lesson. Now the Bulldogs can come back to the court and make relevant adjustments to their playing style against a Tennessee team which is coming off a shaky, close win over a not-very-good Ole Miss team. The Vols — not just this year, but most years under coach Rick Barnes — go through games and weeks in which they don’t perform well on offense, chiefly because they don’t hit perimeter jumpers. A good defensive team such as Mississippi State can lock down Tennessee and keep this game very close … and maybe even win it.

Why Tennessee Could Cover the Spread

The Vols are a better team than Mississippi State. Tennessee did stub its toe against Colorado, but that was earlier in the season. UT has gotten better since then, with its only loss in the past five weeks coming at Arizona, a team which could be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols are tough and proven. They play great defense just as Mississippi State does. The difference between Tennessee and MSU is that Tennessee is a proven team with NCAA Tournament experience and quality. Mississippi State doesn’t have the same level of exposure to pressure in terms of playing big March games with very high stakes against quality opposition. Tennessee was a No. 3 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament and has been a top-three seed in other NCAA Tournaments over the past six years. The Vols know how to carry themselves through a full season. As we get into the heart of the SEC schedule, expect the Vols to play a steadier game and to outlast MSU in the final 10 minutes of regulation.

Tennessee should win outright, but in a game with two good defensive teams, the spread seems large for the Vols. Take Mississippi State.

