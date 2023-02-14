The jam-packed night of college basketball continues with this tightly contested matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The No. 23 NC State Wolfpack (20-6) will take on the Syracuse Orange (15-10) in the JMA Wireless Dome in New York. Both teams are searching for momentum and a few wins to boost their tournament odds. Check out our college basketball odds series for our NC State-Syracuse prediction and pick.

The NC State Wolfpack have won nine of their last eleven games and have edged their way into the top-25 rankings. They’re only 1.5 games back of a three-way tie for the lead in the ACC. The rest of their schedule doesn’t include any more ranked opponents, so the Wolfpack will hope to finish the season strong and climb even further up the rankings for a favorable tourney spot.

The Syracuse Orange come into this game 3-2 in their last five games. Following a three game losing skid, the Orange were able to get two convincing wins on the road at Boston College and Florida State. Now they’re back in their home dome hoping to beat yet another ranked opponent in the ACC. With an 8-6 conference record and only three games back of the lead, winning out the season would do a whole lot for the Syracuse tournament chances.

Here are the NC State-Syracuse college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: NC State-Syracuse Odds

NC State: Pick (-110)

Syracuse: Pick (-110)

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How To Watch NC State vs. Syracuse

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why NC State Could Cover The Spread

The Wolfpack have been energized by the play of their guard Terquavion Smith, who reached 1,000 career points in their last game. Smith has been awfully consistent in scoring the ball and feels at home when the offense is running through him. Their bench provides solid minutes throughout the game as the Wolfpack turn into a staunch defensive team in close games. They would like to improve their shooting percentage, a merely 44% from the field, while locking up opponents on the perimeter.

NC State has covered their spreads to the tune of 12-12 on the season. They’ve made a name for themselves in the fast break and like to get out ahead of their opponents in transition. The Wolfpack look for forwards like DJ Burns Jr. to run to the block and be available for high percentage shots. They like to establish his presence early, so look for Burns to be heavily involved in this one.

Why Syracuse Could Cover The Spread

Syracuse hasn’t been as consistent as they’d like, but have still been able to win important games when it matters. While they don’t have the best record at home, the fact of playing in a dome seems to always work in their favor as opponents often have trouble making their shots. If their opponents can fall into a short shooting slump, Syracuse can wait for the perfect moment to lock up defensively and take control of this game. They outpace NC State is every category besides total points and rebounds. Syracuse will have to make it a point to be aggressive on the boards.

The Orange are 9-5 when playing in the JMA Dome and are 8-5 ATS at home. Often billed as the dog, Syracuse is capable of making any game a sweat for opponents when playing on their home court. Joseph Girard continues to be sensational and is leading his team with his floor-general style of play. He’s not the most athletic guard, but can find high percentage shots for himself and smoothly deliver the ball to his team. They’ll need another good performance from Girard to win this game.

Final NC State-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

Syracuse matches up very well against the size of NC State. Syracuse will be the slightly bigger team and will have a sizable advantage at home. Still, the Wolfpack are hot right now and fair well in games like this with a short spread. Let’s take NC State to win this game in a difficult Orange environment.

Final NC State-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: NC State Wolfpack ML (-110)