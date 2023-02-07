The Nevada Wolf Pack take on the New Mexico Lobos. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Nevada New Mexico prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nevada New Mexico.

This game is a bubble battle. Both teams really need it. If one team needs this game more than the other, it’s Nevada, but it’s very close. Nevada needs the game more partly because it is closer to the middle of the bubble and is generally viewed as being one of the first four out or the last four in. New Mexico is not slotted in the First Four. The Lobos are either a No. 10 seed or a No. 9 seed in a number of bracket projections entering this game. Purely on that basis, Nevada needs the game more.

The other reason Nevada needs the game more is that the Wolf Pack do not yet have a quality road win in the Mountain West Conference. They are 8-3 in the league, with six home wins. They are 2-3 on the road in the MWC, with the wins being against Air Force and San Jose State. You know the selection committee will want to see a high-end road win in the conference. Here’s the Wolf Pack’s big chance.

Why Nevada Could Cover the Spread

This is a statement game for the Wolf Pack. They know they need to go into a hostile environment against a good team and win a Mountain West road game. The media has asked the questions. Coach Steve Alford is tired of answering them. The real answer Nevada has to provide comes not in the form of spoken words, but in the form of a victory. This team will be sick and tired of having to face a longstanding narrative. It will want to change the course of its season and take care of business.

As for New Mexico, the Lobos have lost several games in the Mountain West, including head-scratchers against UNLV at home and Fresno State on the road. The Lobos have drifted closer to the bubble over the past month. They were the last team to lose a game this season, but the MWC has really knocked them back. New Mexico still has to prove it can handle the parade of difficult games in the Mountain West.

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

The Lobos lost to Nevada in double overtime in Reno a few weeks ago. They almost won that game multiple times. They had so many chances to close down the Wolf Pack, but they couldn’t capitalize. Every New Mexico player remembers that game from a few weeks ago. The Lobos are going to be extremely motivated and focused. Playing at home in The Pit in Albuquerque, the Lobos are going to start the game with great energy and will establish a pace the Wolf Pack can’t keep up with.

New Mexico’s combination of motivation, urgency, and the desire for revenge from a few weeks ago in Reno will lift to Lobos to an eight-point win.

Final Nevada-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: New Mexico -3.5