Mountain West leaders New Mexico and Nevada square off in a rivalry game sure to shake up the conference standings. Check out our college basketball odds series for our New Mexico-Nevada prediction and pick.

The Mountain West Conference remains hotly contested as two-thirds of the teams are within three games of leading San Diego State. Two of those teams, New Mexico and Nevada, have enjoyed especially good luck this season and are tied for second place in the standings. They’ll meet in a tight contest in a battle of teams with everything to gain from a victory in this one. New Mexico has had a historically good season, coming into this one at 18-2. They’ve earned a win over ranked San Diego State and have been hot since. Nevada has also been playing well at 15-5. Two of those losses are in their last three games, so they’ve had a small bit of trouble finding the win column lately. They’ll bring their efficient, high-scoring offense into this one seeking a win.

Here are the New Mexico-Nevada college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: New Mexico-Nevada Odds

New Mexico: +3.5 (-110)

Nevada: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How To Watch New Mexico vs. Nevada

TV: CBSSN

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why New Mexico Could Cover The Spread

Not many people saw this kind of season coming from New Mexico, but the Lobos continue to prove critics wrong with their repeated dominant performances. While their only two losses came in back-to-back games, they’ve been able to beat ranked opponents like San Diego State and streaking teams like Oral Roberts. Much of this can be credited to the stellar play of their star guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. He’s averaging 18.6 points and shooting around 41% from the three-point line. He’s their top scorer and poses a matchup problem for most defenders. His supporting cast is led by Morris Udeze who holds it down in the paint for the Lobos with his rebounding and high field goal percentage. If these two can have the frontcourt-backcourt chemistry they have all season, they’ll be able to beat rival Nevada.

Why Nevada Could Cover The Spread

Nevada has been a dangerous team for anyone in the Mountain West Conference to play. They’re 5-2 in conference bouts and have been able to take care of most teams they play. They are a high-powered offense with an ability to go on scoring runs, often facilitated by different players on each night. Any one of their starting five players, especially Kenan Blackshear, Jarod Lucas, and Will Baker, can erupt for a big scoring night while also getting it done in the rebounding department. The key has been to get consistent performances from not just one, but multiple players each night. They’ve certainly got the talent to do it as the Wolf Pack can become a tough team to play late in the season. They like to play fast and push the pace on their opponents. Playing on their home court, Nevada’s stars will have to shine brightest to take down the hot Lobos.

Final New Mexico-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Nevada is in the perfect spot to jump ahead of New Mexico in the standings with this game. They’ll have a slight advantage as the home team, but I like New Mexico to stay hot as they’ve played better against virtually the same competition as Nevada.

Final New Mexico-Nevada Prediction & Pick: New Mexico Lobos +3.5 (-110)