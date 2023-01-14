The New Mexico Lobos take on the San Diego State Aztecs. Check out our college basketball odds series for our New Mexico San Diego State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch New Mexico San Diego State.

The New Mexico Lobos are arriving at a crucial point in their season. They were the last unbeaten team in college basketball this season, but then they lost to Fresno State and have clearly been knocked off course. They lost to UNLV at home one week ago, and UNLV has not generally been playing well. The Runnin’ Rebels lost to San Jose State and got blown out at home by Boise State. The fact that UNLV disrupted a bad stretch of its season against the Lobos in Albuquerque has to give coach Richard Pitino reason to worry. The New Mexico backcourt has not been on top of its game. Turnovers and inconsistent offense have plagued UNM, which has been in a funk the past week and a half and really needs to show something in this big game against a San Diego State team which is 4-0 in the Mountain West.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the New Mexico-San Diego State College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: New Mexico-San Diego State Odds

New Mexico Lobos: +8.5 (-115)

San Diego State Aztecs: -8.5 (-105)

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How To Watch New Mexico vs. San Diego State

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch New Mexico-San Diego State LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

The spread is a large one. New Mexico could lose this game by eight points and still cover. Even when New Mexico does lose, it doesn’t lose by much. The Lobos were right there at the end with a chance to win against both Fresno State and UNLV. They might go through bad patches, but they regularly battle back and, if nothing else, they force opponents to earn victories. Even if UNM loses, it should force San Diego State to scratch and claw its way across the finish line in what figures to be a tough, bruising contest.

Also keep in mind that New Mexico, at 2-2 in the Mountain West Conference standings, is two games behind San Diego State. The Lobos know they need to win this game if they are to maintain any realistic shot at the conference championship. The urgency of the moment will enable New Mexico to keep this game close. You should expect the Lobos to play very good defense and bother the Aztecs’ offense. San Diego State is a really good team, but New Mexico has more to prove in this game, and that should translate into a strong effort from the visitors in San Diego.

Why San Diego State Could Cover the Spread

The Aztecs are on a roll. They’re easily handling opponents left and right. Their recent nine-point win over Nevada was a 12 to 18-point game for most of the second half. Three of their last four wins have been by nine points, and most of those games were more lopsided than the final score indicated. San Diego State is known for being a good defensive team under head coach Brian Dutcher, but the Aztecs’ offense has been good in recent weeks. SDSU has scored in the 70s or higher in each of its last four games. If the Aztecs regularly score in the 70s, they are going to be extremely hard to beat.

We also have to point out the obvious: New Mexico isn’t playing well. The Lobos have lost two of their last four games, and their wins have been over an injured, shorthanded Wyoming team and nonconference opponent Oral Roberts. We need to see New Mexico play well against a top-end MWC opponent before giving the Lobos the benefit of the doubt. The last two weeks have undone much of the good work this team did in the first two months of the season.

Final New Mexico-San Diego State Prediction & Pick

This game figures to be a slugfest. San Diego State might win, but that’s an awful lot of points to give to a New Mexico team which won its first 14 games of the season. Take the Lobos plus the points.

Final New Mexico-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: New Mexico +8.5