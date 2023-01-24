Two ACC blue blood programs face off in New York as the North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6) take on the Syracuse Orange (13-7). You won’t want to miss this primetime matchup on ESPN. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Syracuse prediction and pick.

The North Carolina Tar Heels come into this season on the heels of a National Championship appearance, almost capturing the title as an improbable eight seed. They’ll need luck to be on their side again this year if they want to have a chance of making the tournament. They’ve been able to win close games, but have not had the opportunity to grasp a marquee win over a notable opponent. They’ll look to make the most of this year as Armando Bacot will most be leaving for the draft. The Tar Heels would love to get this tough win on the road added to their resume.

The Syracuse Orange are hardly the team they were in the early 2000’s and 2010’s, but playing at the JMA Wireless Dome always poses the chance of an off-shooting night for their opponents. The Orange sit in the middle of the Atlantic Coast Conference and will have to elevate their play to rise in the tight rankings. North Carolina-Syracuse always has a special feel to it as we’ve seen both of these teams in great battles over the years. Syracuse will look to come out on top in their only meeting of the season with North Carolina.

Here are the North Carolina-Syracuse college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina-Syracuse Odds

North Carolina: -4.5 (-110)

Syracuse: +4.5 (-110)

Over: 148.5 (-110)

Under: 148.5 (-110)

How To Watch North Carolina vs. Syracuse

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why North Carolina Could Cover The Spread

Tar Heel Senior Armando Bacot would be demanding of more Player of the Year talk if North Carolina had a better record. He’s averaging an 18-point 12-rebound double-double per game. His last performance against NC State was especially historic when he tallied 23 points and 18 rebounds. He’ll look for his teammates to get involved as they try to beat rival Syracuse. The Tar Heels have been able to cut down their turnover totals and are shooting at a solid clip. They struggle, however, in the half-court offense and are often too reliant on Bacot to create offense for himself in the post. To win this game on the road, they’ll need to establish perimeter scoring and spread the ball, effectively raising their assist numbers. Teams can’t sustain wins playing one-on-one basketball, so the Tar Heels will have to think “pass first” in this matchup with Syracuse.

Why Syracuse Could Cover The Spread

The Syracuse Orange have not been able to beat a ranked opponent all year. Despite this, they’re third in a close ACC standings race. The Orange won’t see their position improve unless the can win some important games, the first of which stands before them tonight. They’ll look to lean on senior Joseph Girard to lead their balanced attack against the Tar Heels. He’s been an importance catalyst in getting his teammates involved and the Orange seem to have their best games when the scoring is dispersed throughout the lineup. Their depth and ability to score points off the bench has been particularly noticeable. The difference in this game will be Orange Center Jesse Edwards. Standing 6’11”, he’ll be a huge force in the paint with his rebounding and shot-blocking capabilities. The defense goes through him, so look for the Orange guards to lean on him for help as he tries to shut down Armando Bacot.

Final North Carolina-Syracuse Prediction & Pick

North Carolina has been hot in their last few games. The Dome in Syracuse is a perfect venue to mess up an opponent’s rhythm. Looking at the statistics, the Orange are better than the Tar Heels in many areas. If this game was in Chapel Hill, I’d side with the Tar Heels. However, I like the Syracuse Orange to defend the Dome and cover the spread here.

Final North Carolina-Syracuse Prediction & Pick: Syracuse Orange +4.5 (-110)