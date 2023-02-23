The North Texas Mean Green take on the Charlotte 49ers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Texas Charlotte prediction and pick. Find out how to watch North Texas Charlotte.

This game is a big one for North Texas. The Mean Green are 14-3 in Conference USA, half a game behind first-place Florida Atlantic, which is 14-2 in the conference. North Texas is trying to get a share of the conference championship, though FAU owns the head-to-head tiebreaker and is the heavy favorite to be the No. 1 seed for the Conference USA Tournament. North Texas is not completely removed from the larger national bubble conversation. The Mean Green have collected a lot of road wins and have a chance to add to that total here. If UNT can win each of its remaining regular-season games and then make a run to the C-USA Tournament championship game, losing a competitive game to Florida Atlantic, the Mean Green might have a slight chance to make the NCAA Tournament (particularly the First Four in Dayton), but they would need a lot of help for that to happen.

What is also notable about this game is that North Texas coach Grant McCasland is going to be a hot commodity in the coming coaching carousel. Will North Texas play like a distracted team, knowing that its coach will be pursued by Power Five conference schools in a few weeks? That’s all part of the backdrop to this road game in Charlotte.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the North Texas-Charlotte College Basketball odds:

College Basketball Odds: North Texas-Charlotte Odds

North Texas Mean Green: -3.5 (-104)

Charlotte 49ers: +3.5 (-118)

Over: 109.5 (-114)

Under: 109.5 (-106)

How To Watch North Texas vs. Charlotte

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

Why North Texas Could Cover the Spread

The Mean Green are very mean at the defensive end of the floor. McCasland is so much in demand as a coach because he gets his teams to play great defense on a consistent basis. North Texas has won eight games in a row and has a 9-2 road record. Really good teams are able to win away from home because their defense is able to overcome scoring droughts or bad shooting nights. You will hear about how teams just didn’t make shots or just didn’t hit open looks. There might be some validity to that claim on a broader level, but the solution to not hitting shots is to play elite defense, and that is what North Texas does.

Why Charlotte Could Cover the Spread

This is a classic letdown spot for North Texas. The Mean Green are making a long-distance commute to the easternmost part of Conference USA, going to the Mid-Atlantic region to play a Charlotte team which has won three out of its last four games and will be gunning for an upset. If North Texas and Charlotte played 10 times, UNT would win at least seven or eight games, but this is just one game. North Texas has been playing hard and well but is now facing at least some degree of bubble pressure. The Mean Green could get tight here, and they might also be emotionally drained after all the hard work they have done in 17 Conference USA games.

Final North Texas-Charlotte Prediction & Pick

We rarely pick over-unders, because they are so volatile and so easily vulnerable to a streaky or awful night from college basketball shooters. However, this over-under is conspicuously low. North Texas and Charlotte played a 110-point game earlier this season, but Charlotte scored just 43. Charlotte is likely to score more than 43 this time. North Texas has not played many games below 110 points over the past month. There was a 94-point game against UTEP within the past five weeks, but that’s it. UNT has played a few games under 120 points, but only one under 110. The over looks like a solid play.

Final North Texas-Charlotte Prediction & Pick: Over 109.5