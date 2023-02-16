The Ohio State Buckeyes will travel to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in a Thursday night Big Ten college basketball matchup at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena. With that said, check out our college basketball odds series which has our Ohio State-Iowa prediction and pick.

Ohio State has struggled to an 11-14 record, going a brutal 3-11 in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes have fallen on tough times under head coach Chris Holtmann after five straight seasons with at least 20 wins. After beating Iowa, Ohio State has lost six in a row.

Iowa has been up and down this season, going 16-9, including an 8-6 record in Big Ten play. The Hawkeyes lost to Ohio State in a blowout last time the two faced off. A 12-2 home record presents a favorable matchup for head coach Fran McCaffery’s squad, who will look to avenge the last meeting.

Here are the Ohio State-Iowa college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Ohio State-Iowa Odds

Ohio State Buckeyes: +7.5 (-115)

Iowa Hawkeyes: -7.5 (-105)

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How To Watch Ohio State vs. Iowa

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

Why Ohio State Could Cover The Spread

Brice Sensabaugh leads the team with 16.4 points and ranks second with 5.2 rebounds per game. Sensabaugh has shot an impressive 43.0 percent from behind the three-point line. Justice Sueing is second with 12.4 points per game, shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Zed Key is third on the team with 11.1 points and leads the team with 7.8 rebounds per game. Key is uber-efficient from the field, shooting 55.1 percent from the field, yet has taken the fifth most shots on the team. Ohio State has averaged 73.7 points per game, while their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

According to KenPom, Ohio State ranks 25th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 95th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Why Iowa Could Cover The Spread

Iowa’s offense is solid, with Kris Murray leading the team with 21.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, draining his shots more than half of the time. Filip Rebraca ranks second with 14.1 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, shooting nearly 60 percent from the field. From behind the arc, Rebraca has shot nearly 33 percent. Four different Hawkeyes have averaged double-digit points per game, with all of them shooting at least 40 percent from the field. As a team, Iowa has shot nearly 45 percent from the field. On defense, the Hawkeyes have averaged 6.8 steals as a team.

On offense, the Hawkeyes have averaged an impressive 80.6 points per game, outrebounding their opponents 37.0 to 35.7. On KenPom, the Hawkeyes deserve a ton of love for their offense, ranking fifth in adjusted offensive efficiency. Defense has been the issue for the Hawkeyes, ranking 145th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Final Ohio State-Iowa Prediction & Pick

Iowa will get their revenge in this one.

Final Ohio State-Iowa Prediction & Pick: Iowa -7.5 (-105), over 152.5 (-110)