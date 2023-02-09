The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles take on the St. Thomas Tommies. Our college basketball odds series has our Oral Roberts St. Thomas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Oral Roberts St. Thomas (MN).

The college basketball season has been magical for a number of teams. Oral Roberts is one such team. The Golden Eagles, who reached the Sweet 16 in the 2021 NCAA Tournament as a No. 15 seed, are hoping to get back to the big stage of March Madness. They are certainly on the right track this season. Max Abmas is the superstar for the Golden Eagles who keeps producing at an elite level. He is scoring over 22 points per game for the third consecutive college basketball season. He’s the guy with unlimited shooting range who stretches the floor and makes it extremely hard for opposing defenses to account for all five Oral Roberts players on the court. Abmas has so much gravity (drawing defenders to him) and is such a distorting presence that the Golden Eagles are able to forge so many advantages when they have the ball. They can score with a level of ease unmatched by any team in the Summit League.

Here are the Oral Roberts-St. Thomas college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Oral Roberts-St. Thomas Odds

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles: -8.5 (-115)

St. Thomas Tommies: +8.5 (-105)

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How To Watch Oral Roberts vs. St. Thomas (MN)

TV: Local/regional cable

Stream: fuboTV (see below)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET, 5:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Oral Roberts-St. Thomas (MN) LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Oral Roberts Could Cover The Spread

If you’re not convinced by Max Abmas now, you never will be. Three straight seasons at 22 points per game or more is hard to top. Abmas has carried Oral Roberts to the Sweet 16 two years ago. He has been the man Oral Roberts opponents have needed to stop — and have tried to stop — for three consecutive college basketball seasons, and yet opponents can’t contain him. It is a legacy unto itself, and a very easy explanation as to why Oral Roberts is 12-0 ini the Summit League, leading the conference race by 3.5 games heading into the middle of February.

St. Thomas is a decent team at 16-10, but it lost by 14 points at home to South Dakota — a lower-tier Summit League team — a few weeks ago. That doesn’t come across as the kind of team which is likely to stop the ORU freight train.

Why St. Thomas (MN) Could Cover The Spread

The Tommies are playing at home, and you know they’re going to make this game their own Super Bowl. We see it all the time in college basketball, year after year: An inferior team treats one high-profile opponent as its biggest game of the season. The underdog plays a brilliant, inspired game and maxes out for 40 minutes. It doesn’t have to be great the whole season, just one night. That’s all it will take for the Tommies to pull the big upset. They’re getting 8.5 points, too. Just keeping it close means they can cover.

Final Oral Roberts-St. Thomas Prediction & Pick

Riding with Max Abmas against an opponent which recently lost by 14 to South Dakota at home seems like a reasonably good move to make. Go with Oral Roberts here.

Final Oral Roberts-St. Thomas Prediction & Pick: Oral Roberts -8.5