The Oregon Ducks are in a very interesting bubble position. They don’t have much leverage, but they do have a very manageable schedule. None of Oregon’s next six opponents are better than the Ducks, so purely as a point of comparison, Oregon ought to be able to win each of those six games, in which case its NCAA Tournament bubble status would undeniably improve. The schedule is in Oregon’s favor, but the Ducks don’t have leverage because if they lose any of those six games, their resume will take a significant hit. Oregon doesn’t have a game which can greatly improve its overall portfolio. Oregon can’t catapult past several other bubble teams with a win the next few weeks. There is zero margin for error. The good schedule and the lack of leverage are connected. Oregon can’t mess up even once against this slate, and the journey begins against Washington in Seattle.

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Washington Odds

College Basketball Odds: Oregon-Washington Odds

Oregon Ducks: -5.5 (-102)

Washington Huskies: +5.5 (-120)

Over: 141.5 (-110)

Under: 141.5 (-110)

How To Watch Oregon vs. Washington

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. PT

Why Oregon Could Cover the Spread

The Ducks are clearly better than Washington. Oregon has beaten Arizona this season whereas Washington has not. Oregon is an NCAA Tournament bubble team whereas Washington might not even make the NIT. Oregon has Dana Altman, a Final Four coach, whereas Washington has a coach — Mike Hopkins — who is on the hot seat and is coaching for his job. The other obvious point to make is that Oregon badly needs this game for its NCAA Tournament chances and should therefore play with a lot of urgency and desperation. That should help the Ducks to be their best selves and win this game comfortably versus an inferior opponent.

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

The Huskies are not the better team, but let’s rewind one year ago. Oregon was a bubble team and Washington was playing the role of spoiler in Seattle. The Huskies defeated the Ducks and helped knock them out of the NCAA Tournament. The 2022 Oregon Ducks were, like the 2023 version, a very inconsistent team which picked up a number of confounding and bizarre losses over the course of the season. This year’s Oregon team lost at home to Utah Valley and UC Irvine, also on the road to Stanford. Last season’s Oregon team was cut from similar cloth, and Washington was able to pounce on the Ducks in Seattle, driving a dagger into Oregon’s March Madness aspirations.

Let’s add the point that Washington has generally played Oregon tough in Seattle. Win or lose, these games have usually gone down to the wire and been extremely competitive. If Oregon was favored by only 1.5 or 2.5 points, maybe the Ducks would be a better choice against the spread, but at 5.5 points, Washington looks like the better play.

Final Oregon-Washington Prediction & Pick

You should stay away from this game, given the spread. Maybe make a live-betting play if the first 10 minutes flow in one direction and offer an opening.

