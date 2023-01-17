The Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Wisconsin Badgers. Our college basketball odds series has our Penn State Wisconsin prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Penn State Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Badgers face a very urgent point in their season. They have been without one of their core players, Tyler Wahl, for several games, and they have paid a steep price without him. Wisconsin just doesn’t have the quality scorers or reliable performers to thrive without Wahl, who leads the team with a scoring average of 13.2 points per game. Wisconsin has lost three straight games and is falling toward the bubble in the larger NCAA Tournament picture. The Badgers are still in the field — they would be included if the selection show was today — but they are obviously losing their margin for error and need to collect some wins to relieve pressure and feel safe about their prospects for March. In the Big Ten, Wisconsin will have a lot of opportunities for high-end wins which will boost the resume. This game against Penn State is tricky, though, because Penn State is a fellow bubble team. Wisconsin’s resume would moderately improve with a win, but a loss would damage UW’s bubble outlook.

Here are the Penn State-Wisconsin college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Penn State-Wisconsin Odds

Penn State Nittany Lions: +3.5 (-104)

Wisconsin Badgers: -3.5 (-118)

Over: 129.5 (-110)

Under: 129.5 (-110)

How To Watch Penn State vs. Wisconsin

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Fox Sports App and FuboTV

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT

Why Penn State Could Cover The Spread

The Wisconsin Badgers have problems without Tyler Wahl. Even if he comes back, there’s not much of an assurance that the Badgers will be a noticeably better team. Wisconsin played a lot of close games even with Wahl in the lineup. It’s true that Wahl is a smart, resourceful player with a nose for the ball, but at 13.2 points per game, it’s not as though he is a dominant scorer. Wisconsin has done just enough in its wins, as opposed to being an imposing team which suffocates opponents and dictates the style of play for 40 minutes. That’s not how Wisconsin has been this season, even in its good moments. There have been great Wisconsin teams over the years, most obviously the 2015 team which knocked off unbeaten Kentucky in the Final Four and nearly won the national title. This Wisconsin team doesn’t have the high-end talent on that squad. There are no Frank Kaminsky big men or Sam Dekker wings on this squad. Wisconsin is a fairly ordinary team, and Penn State can exploit that.

Why Wisconsin Could Cover The Spread

Wisconsin badly needs a win after three straight losses. What’s notable — though not necessarily surprising — about the losing skid is that Wisconsin’s offense has been bad in the losing skid. Chucky Hepburn has a lot of potential at point guard, but he really hasn’t made the leap Wisconsin hoped he would make this season. The offense bogs down far too much. The Badgers don’t get a high-enough quality of shot from their halfcourt offense, and they are simply very limited in terms of third or fourth scoring options. This is why they have suffered without Tyler Wahl. However, this team still plays good defense, and it is hard to think that Wisconsin will continue to be this bad on an extended basis. Wisconsin doesn’t need a great game to beat Penn State; it just needs a moderately good game. If the laws of averages are at work here, Wisconsin will play a moderately good game. That should be enough to beat Penn State and cover at home in Madison.

Final Penn State-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick

Wisconsin should be able to play well enough to win. It won’t be easy, but the Badgers should be able to win a five-point decision and cover at home.

Final Penn State-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Wisconsin -3.5