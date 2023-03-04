The Pitt Panthers take on the Miami Hurricanes. Our college basketball odds series has our Pitt Miami prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Pitt Miami.

The Atlantic Coast Conference race comes down to this moment on Saturday evening in South Florida. Miami and Pittsburgh are tied with Virginia at 14-5, atop the conference, but both Miami and Pitt beat Virginia earlier this season. The winner will be the No. 1 seed at the ACC Tournament, a tremendous achievement in its own right. Some analysts predicted that Miami might rule the roost in the ACC, but no one had Pittsburgh being this competitive in the conference. North Carolina was the preseason No. 1 team in college basketball, and Duke was coming off a Final Four season after losing to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals. This was supposed to be a year in which Duke and Carolina were major factors, but that hasn’t happened. Pitt and Miami are the fresh faces in the ACC, battling for a conference championship while the Tar Heels are merely trying to play their way into the back end of the NCAA Tournament against Duke.

Here are the Pitt-Miami college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Pitt-Miami Odds

Pitt Panthers: +5.5 (-102)

Miami Hurricanes: -5.5 (-120)

Over: 154.5 (-110)

Under: 154.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pitt vs. Miami

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. PT

Why Pitt Could Cover The Spread

The Miami Hurricanes are talented, and they made the Elite Eight last season, but they are also very careless. The Hurricanes blew a 25-point lead to lowly Florida State at home one week ago. It’s not as though Miami blew a huge lead to Kansas or Purdue or Alabama or Houston or any other top team. They blew the lead to a Florida State team which has been near the bottom of the ACC standings all season long. When a veteran team with veteran guards can become as careless as Miami did against Florida State, that’s a big red warning sign of a team which just doesn’t have the focus or maturity it ought to have. Pittsburgh has been a huge overachiever in men’s college basketball this season. A gritty, determined team facing Miami’s erratic squad — high ceiling but low floor — is a good bet to cover a spread which is more than just one or two points. Miami might win, but Pitt has a very good chance of keeping this one close.

Why Miami Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes are going to be very, very angry after blowing the 25-point lead against Florida State. This team made the Elite Eight last season and has its veteran guards back for one more run at the Final Four. After a remarkable and shocking failure one week ago, this group — which is playing for an ACC championship on its home floor against a non-heavyweight opponent — should play a strong, focused, energetic game in which it doesn’t let up and doesn’t have extended brain cramps. That should lead to a convincing Miami win.

Miami is a better team, playing at home, and owning a lot of motivation which should lead to a very focused and crisp performance. Miami is a very good play here at the listed spread.

Final Pitt-Miami Prediction & Pick: Miami -5.5