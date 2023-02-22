Another day of NCAA Men’s basketball will feature the Connecticut Huskies squaring off with the Providence Friars. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Providence-UConn prediction and pick.

The Providence Friars have been outstanding in their last 10 outings. They carry a two-game winning streak heading into this game, picking up victories over the Creighton Bluejays and Villanova Wildcats. The Friars hope to survive this game and extend their winning streak to three.

After picking bad results in its January schedule, the UConn Huskies have picked up their consistency, winning four of its last five games. As a top-ranked team all tournament long, the Huskies hope to snatch this win and continue their good run.

Here are the Providence-UConn college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Providence-UConn Odds

Providence: +7.5 (-110)

Connecticut: -7.5 (-110)

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How To Watch Providence vs. UConn

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT

Why Providence Could Cover The Spread

Providence earned a 73-61 home victory the last time these two teams met on January 2023, as a 5.5-point underdog. That loss was UCon’s second after posting a 14-game win streak. In that game, the Friars held the Huskies to 36.5% from the field, and 22.7% from three. Although the Huskies outmatched them in various categories, the Friars took advantage of their defensive rebounds (26 to 20), three-pointers (eight to five), and free-throws (29 to 10) to ultimately claim a double-digit win. The Friar’s 21 of 25 free-throw conversions in the second half was the greatest takeaway during that match.

The Friars enter play averaging 78.9 points per game, the 23rd-highest mark across the USA. Defensively, the Friars are allowing opponents to knock down only 31% of their three-point attempts, compared to 49% of their two-point looks. Providence imposes itself as one of the best rebounding teams in the country at both ends and ranks in the top 27 in blocks per game.

The Providence Friars are victorious in 15 of their last 19 matches, currently looking for a third consecutive victory. Providence lost a road decision against St. John’s Red Storm last weekend, but they bounced back by defeating Creighton 94-86 followed by a convincing solid 85-72 home win against Villanova. Providence is now 12-4 in Big East play, one game out of first. They have been a reliable squad, covering the spread in six of their last eight games.

Bryce Hopkins continues to dazzle, collecting at least 19 points in three straight games including 29 against St. John’s. The sophomore forward has scored 13 straight games in double digits and has increased his season average to 16.9 PPG and 9.3 RPG. Devin Carter scored 25 points in the win against Creighton last week. The sophomore guard has consistently produced all season, tallying a 13.4 PPG in this campaign. Noah Locke has reached more than 15 points six times in the whole tournament, including a 29-point outing against DePaul.

Why UConn Could Cover The Spread

The Huskies are one of only three teams in the country to rank top-17 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. UConn ranks among the top 15 with the best odds to win the National Championship. The Huskies are averaging 78 points per game and have the fifth-best average score margin in the nation (+13.7).

Defensively, the Huskies hold opponents to 64.3 points per game. The Huskies have held 11 of 16 opponents to 66 points or less in Connecticut, which translated to a 13-2 inside their own building, with an average margin of victory of 18.8 points.

The Connecticut Huskies are looking to snatch their 10th Big East victory of the season. A 9-7 record in their conference exposes UConn’s inconsistent play this season, but the Huskies are on a groove recently, picking up wins over Depaul, Georgetown, Marquette, and Seton Hall in the last five games. Their loss to Creighton was only a three-point loss, where the Huskies were outmatched 13 to 4 in free throws.

Adama Sanogo, the squad’s junior forward, only scored eight points on Saturday but has shouldered the offensive load majority of the season, posting 16.9 PPG and 7.3 RPG. Jordan Hawkins is a microwave, connecting on 2.9 threes per game, and has sunk at least 20 points in two of his last three clashes. The sophomore guard is averaging 16.3 PPG. Alex Karaban has scored double-digits in two of his last four bouts; he is posting an average of 9.5 PPG. Tristen Newton leads the team with 4.3 assists while Andre Jackson and Donovan Clingan lead the team in steals and blocks.

Final Providence-UConn Prediction & Pick

This game has the makings of a tight contest. With the Friars posting a 12-point upset last January and good results in the last games, bettors on Providence will be happy to take the bonus points.

Final Providence-UConn Prediction & Pick: Providence (+7.5); Over 142.5 (-110)