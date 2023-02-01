The Providence Friars take on the Xavier Musketeers. Our college basketball odds series has our Providence Xavier prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Providence Xavier.

The Providence Friars are pursuing Big East Conference championships in consecutive seasons, which would be a first for the program. Keep in mind that Providence had never won a Big East regular season title before last year. The program had won the Big East Tournament championship twice, but never the regular season crown. As things stand entering Wednesday — which is also the first day of February — the Friars are part of a three-team dogfight in the conference, tied with Xavier and Marquette at 9-2, atop the conference. That makes this clash against Xavier in Cincinnati an obviously huge contest.

Coach Ed Cooley just did guide his roster past Villanova on the road this past Sunday in a very close and difficult game. Providence has had a knack for winning extremely close games over the past few years, including this one. It’s why the Friars have so much to play for entering the month of February. Bryce Hopkins and other players from the transfer portal have formed a new-look roster which has enabled Cooley and Providence to not miss a beat from last year’s team, which gained a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and reached the Sweet 16.

Here are the Providence-Xavier college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Providence-Xavier Odds

Providence Friars: +3.5 (-102)

Xavier Musketeers: -3.5 (-120)

Over: 153.5 (-120)

Under: 153.5 (-102)

How To Watch Providence vs. Xavier

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT

Why Providence Could Cover The Spread

The Providence Friars are such a resourceful team, with a coach who knows how to pull the right levers and get the most from each of his players, balancing his starters and his bench in an interlocking series of complementary roles. Ed Cooley gets his players to tend to their specific responsibilities and perform actions which are compatible with their skill sets. Providence exemplifies role-player basketball better than most teams in the Big East and across the country. The Friars are an underdog and will love being in that position against a really good Xavier team which will be under pressure to defend its home floor and live up to the increasing expectations which are surrounding the program at the moment.

Why Xavier Could Cover The Spread

The Friars are defending Big East champions, but they don’t have quite as good a backcourt as they did last season. Xavier has consistently scored on its opponents this season. The Musketeers put 82 points on Connecticut, 95 on Georgetown, and 80 on Marquette. Providence recently lost to Marquette, giving up 83 points. Xavier should be able to impose itself on Providence at the offensisve end of the floor. The Friars won’t get enough stops to slow down coach Sean Miller’s offense. Miller — who coached Xavier to the Elite Eight in 2008 and to the Sweet 16 in 2009 — has picked up where he left off at the Cincinnati school, instantly reviving the Xavier program after a few disappointing seasons under the previous coaching staff. Miller is every bit as good a coach as Cooley is, if not better; he neutralizes one of Providence’s typical advantages over the Friars’ opponents.

Final Providence-Xavier Prediction & Pick

Providence is good, but Xavier is better and playing at home. Take Xavier.

Final Providence-Xavier Prediction & Pick: Xavier -3.5