The Saint Louis Billikens (14-6) visit the Davidson Wildcats (10-10) on Friday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Saint Louis-Davidson prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Saint Louis has won five consecutive games and sits at 6-1 and in second place in the A-10. The Billikens covered 47% of their games while 53% went over the projected point total. Davidson has lost four of their last five games and sits at 3-5 and in tenth place in the A-10. The Wildcats covered 53% of their games while 63% went under. This will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season. Davidson has gone 8-2 against Saint Louis dating back to 2015 and has covered five of the last six matchups.

Why Saint Louis Could Cover The Spread

Saint Louis has been red-hot in recent games and is coming off back-to-back double-digit victories over Loyola Chicago and La Salle. Although they went just 8-5 in non-conference play, they picked up big wins against Memphis and now-23rd-ranked Providence. The Billikens have just a single conference loss thus far, an away matchup at UMass. With that, Saint Louis fares well tonight according to the advanced metrics as they rank No. 81 in KenPom and No. 89 in NET. The Billikens amassed a 2-4 record in Quad 1 and Quad 2 matchups, but do have a pair of Quad 3 and Quad 4 losses (11-2). As a result, Saint Louis does not currently project to make the NCAA Tournament.

Saint Louis’ identity lies on the offensive end as they lead the A-10 in scoring with 76.9 PPG. They d0 an excellent job sharing the ball and finding the open man as they lead the conference by a wide margin in assists with 16.7 APG. With that, the Billikens are phenomenal at taking care of the ball as they average the second-fewest turnovers in the conference (11.8 TOPG). Perhaps their biggest advantage over Davidson tonight comes on the glass. The Billikens lead the conference in rebounding with 40 RPG while the Wildcats slot in at 13th.

The Billikens feature a balanced approach on offense with four players averaging double-digit points. Junior point guard is their unquestioned leader, however, as he leads the entire country with 10.6 APG. Collins is a solid scorer as well with 12.1 PPG and is coming off a stellar 17-point, 11-assists performance against La Salle.

Forward Francis Okoro serves as their X-factor tonight. The 6’9″ senior leads the A-10 in rebounding with 8.9 RPG and ranks third in blocks with 1.7 BPG. He does struggle with foul trouble, however, and has fouled out of two conference games already.

Why Davidson Could Cover The Spread

Davidson snapped a four-game losing streak on Tuesday night as they picked up a much-needed road win at La Salle. That being said, the Wildcats have not been playing their best basketball over the last month. Although they started 6-1, Davidson has gone just 4-9 since. They were crushed by now-18th-ranked Charleston early on but did battle top-ranked Purdue in West Lafayette. Accordingly, the Wildcats do not fare well within the advanced metrics as they rank No. 139 in KenPom and No. 161 in NET. That is largely thanks to an 0-6 record against Quad 1 and Quad 2 teams, as well as a 4-3 record in Quad 3 matchups. Because of that, the Wildcats do not project to make the NCAA Tournament.

Davidson is the definition of an average team. They don’t score particularly well, ranking ninth in the A-10 with 70.1 PPG. The Wildcats have been abysmal from behind the arc but are solid from two-point range, shooting the sixth-best percentage in the conference at 52%. Davidson does a good job limiting mistakes as they are tied with Saint Louis for the second-fewest turnover per game with 11.8 TOPG.

Offensively, the Wildcats are led by a pair of skilled upperclassmen. Forward Sam Mennenga leads the team with 16.1 PPG and 7.7 RPG. The 6’9″ junior is coming off his best game of the season when he scored 27 points against La Salle. He’s collected double-doubles in three of his last four games – something to note matched up against Saint Louis’ talented frontline.

Point guard Foster Loyer is right behind Mennenga with 15.4 PPG while also dishing out the fourth-most assists in the A-10 with 4.6 APG. Loyer has struggled from three this season but is a pest on defense where he averages the fourth-most steals in the conference (1.8 SPG).

Despite Davidson’s dominance over Saint Louis in recent years, I like the Billikens to come out on top and cover what is essentially a pick ’em.

Final Saint Louis-Davidson Prediction & Pick: Saint Louis -1.5 (-120)