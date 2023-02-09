The Saint Mary’s Gaels take on the LMU Lions. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Saint Mary’s LMU prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Saint Mary’s LMU.

The Saint Mary’s Gaels did it. They beat Gonzaga on a night when they were favored to beat Mark Few’s colossus. They pulled through and got the job done. They needed overtime, but they did cover the spread with an eight-point win over their foremost rival to move to 10-0 in the West Coast Conference. Saint Mary’s continues to answer every question and pass every test. Obviously, though, it is a big test in and of itself for the Gaels to come off the Gonzaga win — with an even bigger target on their backs — and refuel the tank both emotionally and physically for an LMU squad which defeated Gonzaga on the road earlier this season. This is a very compelling game, and it will be fascinating to see if Saint Mary’s can once again stand up to the pressure in WCC competition.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Saint Mary’s-LMU College Basketball odds:

College Basketball Odds: Saint Mary’s-LMU Odds

Saint Mary’s Gaels: -7.5 (-110)

LMU Lions: +7.5 (-110)

Over: 127.5 (-110)

Under: 127.5 (-110)

How To Watch Saint Mary’s vs. LMU

TV: Local/regional cable

Stream: fuboTV (see below)

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. PT

Why Saint Mary’s Could Cover the Spread

This team is 10-0 in the WCC, and the WCC is no picnic. The fact that Loyola Marymount won at Gonzaga should tell you that the middle third of the WCC is competent and formidable. BYU, San Francisco, Santa Clara — they have all scored notable wins this college basketball season. BYU beat Creighton. San Francisco beat Arizona State by more than 25 points. Santa Clara beat Boise State and Iona. These are solid teams, and through 10 games in the WCC schedule, Saint Mary’s has not lost once. Randy Bennett is an elite coach. He recently won his 500th game as a college basketball head coach.

Also keep in mind that Aidan Mahaney was brilliant in the latter stages of the win over Gonzaga on Saturday. This is a freshman guard who is only going to get better, and who already has considerable command of the Gaels’ intricate offensive system under Bennett. The coach trusts the freshman to handle the offense and make the right reads. This is a tough nut to crack, and it puts SMC in great position against LMU and every other WCC foe.

Why LMU Could Cover the Spread

The Saint Mary’s Gaels are not going to win every WCC game. They are going to have a bad night, and this sets up as the right spot to pick against them. The Gonzaga win was very emotional, very draining, and very thrilling. It will be hard for SMC to play this game with the same emotion and fire as the Gonzaga game. It is a fact of life that not every day is the same and not every task or work situation can be met with the same level of energy. LMU beat Gonzaga on the road and knows how to gun for an elite WCC team. The Lions are going to aim at SMC and should at least be able to keep this game close.

Final Saint Mary’s-LMU Prediction & Pick

The Gaels are a really good team, but this is a logical spot for an emotional letdown and a hangover effect. LMU can pounce. Take the Lions.

