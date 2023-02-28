The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Boise State Broncos. Check out our college basketball odds series for our San Diego State Boise State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Diego State Boise State.

This game is crucial for Boise State, since the Broncos are in the NCAA Tournament field but are still on the bubble and are hardly a lock. Winning this game would be a huge step forward for Boise State on the bubble, relieving a lot of bubble pressure before the Mountain West Conference Tournament. The other really important point to make here is that Boise State visits Utah State this coming weekend. Utah State is another bubble team. If Boise State loses here to San Diego State, just a few days after falling to San Jose State, the Broncos might need to win that Utah State game on the road to make the NCAA Tournament. If Boise State wins here, the Broncos would not absolutely have to win that Utah State road game to make the field. Basically, Boise State is playing this game so that it doesn’t face a must-win situation at Utah State on Saturday. That’s a tangible and very big incentive for the Broncos, going against the first-place team in the Mountain West standings.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the San Diego State-Boise State College Basketball odds:

College Basketball Odds: San Diego State-Boise State Odds

San Diego State Aztecs: +2.5 (-110)

Boise State Broncos: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How To Watch San Diego State-Boise State

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

Why San Diego State Could Cover the Spread

The Aztecs are the leaders of the Mountain West for a reason. They aren’t just good; they’re tough. San Diego State trailed New Mexico by 10 points at halftime this past Saturday night on the road in Albuquerque. New Mexico absolutely needed to win that game to remain in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid. New Mexico had every incentive to win and play its best brand of ball. For one half, the Lobos did that. San Diego State is assured of an NCAA Tournament berth. The Aztecs were playing for first place in the conference, but New Mexico still needed that game more than the Aztecs did. Yet, SDSU fought back to win the game at the buzzer. That’s a tough team. The Aztecs know they can lock up the outright Mountain West title with a win here, so they are going to get after it and give it their best shot. You really don’t want to bet against a team which is 14-2 in conference play.

Why Boise State Could Cover the Spread

This Boise State team is playing at home and coming off a bad loss to San Jose State in which it blew a late lead versus the Spartans. You know that Boise State is going to give maximum effort and energy here, given how big this game is. Boise State is trying to play for a share of the Mountain West title, but much more importantly, the Broncos are playing for their NCAA Tournament lives. They will take a massive step toward securing a bid with a win here. If they do win, they would need just one more victory to likely seal a bid. If they lose, they probably need at least two more wins to get a bid, possibly three. You should see Boise State play at a high level here.

Final San Diego State-Boise State Prediction & Pick

Boise State has to win this game. San Diego State is tough, but Boise State will be desperate, playing at home on Senior Night. Take the Broncos.

Final San Diego State-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -2.5