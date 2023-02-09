The San Francisco Dons (15-11) visit the No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs (19-5) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 9:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Francisco-Gonzaga prediction, pick, and how to watch.

San Francisco has lost two consecutive games and sits at 4-7 and in eighth place in the West Coast Conference. The Dons covered 52% of their games while 60% went under the projected point total. Gonzaga is coming off a tough loss to Saint Mary’s but remains 8-2 and in second place in the WCC. The Bulldogs covered 32% of their games while 52% went over the projected point total. This will be the second meeting of the season between the conference foes. Gonzaga pulled out a tight 77-75 road victory back in early January.

Here are the San Francisco-Gonzaga college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: San Francisco-Gonzaga Odds

San Francisco: +13.5 (-102)

Gonzaga: -13.5 (-120)

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How To Watch San Francisco vs. Gonzaga

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why San Francisco Could Cover The Spread

San Francisco posted a solid non-conference resume by going 11-4. They picked up big wins over Wichita State, UNLV, and Arizona State but suffered tough losses to Davidson and UT Arlington. That being said, they’ve struggled in WCC play and have lost two straight games heading into tonight. As a result, the Dons don’t fare very well within the advanced rankings. San Francisco sits at No. 102 in KenPom and No. 119 in NET. That is largely thanks to a subpar 11-5 record against Quad 3 and 4 opponents as well as going 0-5 in Quad 1 matchups. Consequently, the Dons do not currently project to make the NCAA Tournament.

San Franciso features a solid offense that ranks inside the top 100 in scoring with 74.4 PPG. They are one of the most dangerous outside shooting teams in the country, ranking ninth in threes per game with 10.1. While they aren’t a dominant rebounding team, the Dons do well on the defensive glass where they rank in the top-75 in defensive rebound rate. Additionally, San Francisco does a great job getting out ahead quickly, ranking 55th in first-half scoring.

The Dons are led by a pair of senior guards in Khalil Shabazz and Tyrell Roberts. Shabazz leads San Fran with 16 PPG while also chipping in 5.6 RPG. Having scored 17 points against the Bulldogs in their last meeting and coming off a 31-point outing against Santa Clara, expect Shabazz to come out firing tonight. Roberts is right behind him, averaging 15.4 PPG. Both players are lethal three-point shooters, combining for nearly five threes per game. Roberts in particular is a deadeye from beyond the arc, shooting 40% from deep.

Why Gonzaga Could Cover The Spread

Gonzaga hasn’t been quite the heavyweight we’ve grown accustomed to, but they remain serious contenders to make a run once March rolls around. The Bulldogs had a strong non-conference schedule that saw the pick up wins over Michigan State, Kentucky, and No. 3 Alabama. However, they were blown out by No. 5 Texas and No. 1 Purdue. They’ve largely bounced back in conference play with their lone two losses coming in an upset against Loyola Marymount and Saint Mary’s. Nevertheless, Gonzaga fares well within the advanced rankings. The Bulldogs sit at No. 17 in KenPom and No. 12 in NET. While they do have a Quad 3 loss on their resume, they’ve otherwise been spotless against inferior competition. Consequently, Gonzaga currently projects as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Gonzaga is one of the most dangerous offensive you’ll find as they lead all of Division-1 with 84.2 PPG. As a result, the Bulldogs rack up a ton of assists, ranking 27th nationally with 15.7 APG. They are incredibly efficient as well, leading the country with a 51% field goal percentage. Gonzaga is a strong rebounding team as well, ranking 50th in defensive rebound rate. Additionally, the Bulldogs do a great job taking care of the ball as they hold a top-25 turnover rate.

Gonzaga is led by All-American candidate Drew Timme. Timme leads the WCC in scoring with 21.2 PPG while also being the most efficient player in the conference with a 60% field goal percentage. Additionally, the 6’10” senior is a strong rebounder, leading the Bulldogs with 7.5 RPG. Although he struggled in their previous matchup with San Francisco, he is coming off a 23-point outing against Saint Mary’s and should bounce back in a big home matchup.

Final San Francisco-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick

After an overtime loss to Saint Mary’s, this line feels too high for a Gonzaga team who only managed to beat San Francisco by two the last time they met up.

Final San Francisco-Gonzaga Prediction & Pick: San Francisco +13.5 (-102)