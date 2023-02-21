The San Jose State Spartans take on the Nevada Wolf Pack. Our college basketball odds series has our San Jose State Nevada prediction and pick. Find out how to watch San Jose State Nevada.

The Nevada Wolf Pack are part of a complicated bubble picture in the Mountain West Conference. It was felt going into the past weekend that Nevada was relatively safe, or at least gaining a measure of safety. However, Nevada then blew a 15-point lead on the road at Utah State this past weekend. The Pack lost to the Aggies, which not only weakened their own bubble position but strengthened Utah State’s position. If you look at the national bubble picture, Nevada is barely on the right side of the NCAA Tournament cut line. Utah State and New Mexico are barely on the wrong side. Boise State is projected to be a No. 10 seed by a number of bracketologists, which means the Broncos have some margin for error, but are not all that far removed from the bubble. Four Mountain West teams are in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament bid, but none of the four are safe. Nevada is in the middle of that four-team group, clearly in better position than Utah State and New Mexico but hardly assured of a bid. The Wolf Pack might fall out of the field of 68 if they lose this home game to San Jose State, which is why this game is so important to coach Steve Alford’s team.

Here are the San Jose State-Nevada college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: San Jose State-Nevada Odds

San Jose State Spartans: +8.5 (-102)

Nevada Wolf Pack: -8.5 (-120)

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How To Watch San Jose State vs. Nevada

TV: Local/regional cable

Stream: FuboTV

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET, 7:00 p.m. PT

*Watch San Jose State-Nevada LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why San Jose State Could Cover The Spread

The Spartans have been a tough, plucky, resilient team this season under head coach Tim Miles. They recently defeated Utah State at home to deal the Aggies a crucial bubble loss. San Jose State won on the road at UNLV last week and has collected other road wins this season in the Mountain West Conference, including Colorado State. San Jose State lost at Boise State by only three points and at Utah State by only one point. This team does not back down from a fight in Mountain West road games.

Nevada just blew a large lead against Utah State, raising fresh questions about this team’s ability to get to the NCAA Tournament. Nevada does not have an especially strong profile, which is why the Wolf Pack are so close to the NCAA Tournament cut line. Nevada also recently struggled at home against Fresno State. The Wolf Pack won by 11 but were leading by one possession for a large percentage of that game before pulling away in the final three minutes. San Jose State can definitely keep this game close enough to cover.

Why Nevada Could Cover The Spread

Nevada has not yet lost at home this season. The Wolf Pack have been able to turn Reno into a fortress no opponent can conquer. Nevada does show its weaknesses and limitations away from home, but in Reno, this team is utterly dependable and has been taking care of business without fail.

Final San Jose State-Nevada Prediction & Pick

Nevada, playing at home in a very high-stakes game, is a team worth trusting. Take Nevada.

Final San Jose State-Nevada Prediction & Pick: Nevada -8.5