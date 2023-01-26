The Seattle Redhawks take on the Sam Houston Bearkats. Our college basketball odds series has our Seattle Sam Houston prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Seattle Sam Houston.

The college basketball season is so fascinating because in every corner of the country, there is an interesting conference race. The Western Athletic Conference is no exception. Seattle University leads Utah Valley by one game, Southern Utah and Stephen F. Austin by two, and Sam Houston State by three. Sam Houston desperately needs this game if it is to have any realistic chance of catching Seattle U for first place in the WAC standings. Utah Valley, Southern Utah, and SFA all hope Sam Houston can prevail here and create a tighter conference race.

Seattle University made the Final Four in 1958 thanks to a legend of basketball, Elgin Baylor. Seattle stopped playing Division I NCAA men’s basketball in 1980 and went to a smaller division before returning to Division I hoops nearly 30 years later. It has been a decade and a half since Seattle U’s return to the big time. The Redhawks, formerly named the Chieftains, have not been to the NCAA Tournament since their restart in 2009, but they’re on top of the WAC and have what is easily their best chance to go to the Big Dance.

Here are the Seattle-Sam Houston college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Seattle-Sam Houston Odds

Seattle Redhawks: +6.5 (-115)

Sam Houston Bearkats: -6.5 (-105)

Over: 136.5 (-114)

Under: 136.5 (-106)

How To Watch Seattle vs. Sam Houston

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT

Why Seattle Could Cover The Spread

The Redhawks have simply set the pace and established the gold standard in the WAC this season. They won on the road at second-place Utah Valley. They clobbered Southern Utah by 21 points in their most recent game. Southern Utah is ahead of Sam Houston State in the WAC standings. This team keeps getting challenged, and it keeps responding. It has lost only four games this season, twice to Pac-12 teams (Washington and Oregon State), once to Utah State, and once to a Rick Pitino-coached Iona squad. None of those four losses are bad losses, though Oregon State comes close. Seattle U wins the games it is supposed to win. Given that Sam Houston State is three games below SU in the WAC standings, one can reasonably claim this is a game Seattle should win. Even if it doesn’t, it certainly should be able to cover a spread which is larger than one or two points. It’s a lot larger. Six and a half seems like a lot of respect to give to Sam Houston here.

Why Sam Houston Could Cover The Spread

The Bearkats will look at Seattle’s Pac-12 losses to Washington and Oregon State and respond with the legitimate and factually correct claim that it has some quality wins on the road against Power Five conference opponents this season. The Bearkats won on the road in Salt Lake City against the Utah Utes. They won on the road in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners. Utah and Oklahoma are both bubble teams for at-large bids in the NCAA Tournament. Sam Houston State can really play, and everyone who considers betting on this game should be aware of that.

Final Seattle-Sam Houston Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Sam Houston has been affected by injuries this season. The odds on this game suggest that Sam Houston will be fully healthy and have all its big guns ready to go, but can we be fully confident about that? Just stay away and study these teams instead of betting on them for the time being.

Final Seattle-Sam Houston Prediction & Pick: Seattle +6.5