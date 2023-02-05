Sunday’s slate of college basketball caps off out west with a matchup between two evenly matched PAC 12 opponents. The Stanford Cardinal (10-12) will take on the Colorado Buffaloes (13-11). Playing for pride, the Buffs look to win at home while the Cardinal hope to spoil the party. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Stanford-Colorado prediction and pick.

The Stanford Cardinal are having another mediocre season, but would love to get back to playing .500 basketball before the season ends. They opened up conference play to a loss against Colorado and went 0-5. Since, however, the Cardinal have won five straight games and look for a sixth in their rematch against Colorado. They seem to be playing their best basketball of the season, so they’ll look to continue their hot hand and get this win tonight.

The Colorado Buffaloes are just 2-5 in their last seven games amidst this skid. They’ve had trouble finding wins on the road and have certainly been a better team when playing at home. They were able to overcome a slow start to last place Cal and rally to win that game. Nevertheless, the Buffaloes will have to make some adjustments as they take on a scorching Stanford team.

Here are the Stanford-Colorado college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Stanford-Colorado Odds

Stanford: +4.5 (-102)

Colorado: -4.5 (-120)

Over: 135.5 (-105)

Under: 135.5 (-115)

How To Watch Stanford vs. Colorado

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV, ESPN App

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why Stanford Could Cover The Spread

Stanford lost their first meeting with Colorado by only three points. The game was close throughout and with these two teams being so evenly matched, the result is usually bound to come down to the last possession. Spencer Jones has emerged as the leader of this team and has been playing exceptionally well lately. His biggest contributions are on the defensive end as the forward has an eye for blocking shots.

Stanford hasn’t been a great road team, only going 1-4 overall. However, they’ve managed to cover the majority of those games at 3-2 ATS. With the way the Cardinal have been playing lately, they’ll have all the momentum coming into this one. Only one of their wins during this streak has come on the road, so Stanford will have to continue their hot play regardless of the building they’re in.

Why Colorado Could Cover The Spread

The Buffaloes have not had any luck against PAC 12 competition. Conference play has decimated whatever record they had to start the season and are now barely over .500. Their biggest weakness has been their tendency for slow starts. They started slow against Cal and were able to rally and win, but have not been able to do so when giving up deficits to better opponents. They’ll have their hands full as Stanford is on a roll right now. Colorado will have to do everything they can to limit any scoring runs by the Cardinal.

Colorado is great at home with a 10-2 record. During those games, they’ve only gone 5-7 ATS and are 1-6 in their last seven games. These trends don’t favor the Buffaloes and can become problematic if Stanford continues to play like it has. Colorado will have to buckle down defensively and make sure their crowd is engaged in this game. With Stanford’s troubles on the road, the fans will be a huge factor in this one for Colorado.

Final Stanford-Colorado Prediction & Pick

Colorado has not been able to have an impressive performance for some time now. The Stanford Cardinal have impressed many with their recent streak and are playing great basketball. I think they’ll continue their win streak in a spot where they’re the underdogs.

