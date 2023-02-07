The TCU Horned Frogs take on the Kansas State Wildcats. Our college basketball odds series has our TCU Kansas State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch TCU Kansas State.

The college basketball season has been dominated by a few central themes and storylines. One is that the Big 12 Conference is once again the toughest top-to-bottom league in the sport. The Big 12 is on track to put eight of its 10 teams into the NCAA Tournament. There is no easy assignment in the conference. Texas Tech is the worst team in the league, and it’s still not easy to win in Lubbock this year. Every win is earned. No one coasts.

TCU and Kansas State are both in line to be top-four seeds for the NCAA Tournament. That speaks to the depth and quality of the Big 12, which is more than just the league in which Kansas and Baylor — the last two national champions — play. Iowa State is really good. Texas is really good. TCU and Kansas State are core parts of the Big 12’s strength this season. TCU was a nobody in the college basketball world before Jamie Dixon came along. Kansas State is soaring in Year 1 of new coach Jerome Tang’s tenure. It will be fascinating to see how long these programs can sustain the excellence they have established this season.

Here are the TCU-Kansas State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: TCU-Kansas State Odds

TCU Horned Frogs: +4.5 (-102)

Kansas State Wildcats: -4.5 (-120)

Over: 149.5 (-106)

Under: 149.5 (-114)

How To Watch TCU vs. Kansas State

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

*Watch TCU-Kansas State LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why TCU Could Cover The Spread

The Horned Frogs have been playing without two core players, Mike Miles and Eddie Lampkin. They have been hit very hard by injuries this season. Yet, they’re still in the hunt for a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Does that tell you how good and how resilient this team is? TCU has athleticism, depth, toughness, a strong work ethic, and a lot of the other qualities associated with teams which can make the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament and get to the Sweet 16. Even in games without Miles and/or Lampkin, TCU has been vigorously competitive and has not been getting blown out.

Kansas State is also showing signs of slippage. The Wildcats blew a 14-point lead at home against Texas this past Saturday. It doesn’t mean they’re overrated, but it does mean that a team which has so clearly overachieved this season might be running into some natural regression and perhaps a wall in terms of stamina and consistency. The heavy lifting of the season could be catching up with KSU.

Why Kansas State Could Cover The Spread

If the Wildcats play to their capabilities, they should beat a TCU team which, as noted above, has been plagued by injuries to centerpiece players the Frogs depend on for production, rebounding, defense, and leadership. TCU just isn’t fully equipped to win with Miles and Lampkin far from 100 percent. That’s the first thing to note about this matchup.

The other point to make here is that Kansas State is coming off a loss to Texas and is also trying to get revenge for a bad showing against TCU several weeks ago. The Wildcats had a bad taste in their mouths when TCU blew them out in Fort Worth. Expect Kansas State to bounce back in a big way.

Final TCU-Kansas State Prediction & Pick

Kansas State is healthier, playing at home, and is seeking revenge. Sounds like a recipe for a 10-point Kansas State win.

Final TCU-Kansas State Prediction & Pick: Kansas State -4.5