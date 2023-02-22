The Temple Owls will travel to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats in a Wednesday night American Athletic Conference college basketball matchup. With that said, check out our college basketball odds series which has our Temple-Cincinnati prediction and pick.

Temple has endured an up-and-down season on their way to a 15-13 record, going 9-6 in conference play. Head coach Aaron McKie has returned to his alma mater for his fourth season, continuing the team’s solid ways. An upset win over Houston is the highlight of the team’s season.

Cincinnati has gone 18-10 this season, including a 9-6 record in conference play. The Bearcats have been dominant in their home Fifth Third Arena, with a 13-3 record greeting their opponents. A close win over UCF last time out has the team entering this matchup with some momentum.

Here are the Temple-Cincinnati college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Temple-Cincinnati Odds

Temple Owls: +7.5 (-102)

Cincinnati Bearcats: -7.5 (-120)

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How To Watch Temple vs. Cincinnati

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why Temple Could Cover The Spread

Temple’s offense is led by Khalif Battle, who began his college career at Butler. Now in his third season with Temple, Battle has turned himself into an All-Conference player, now averaging 17.9 points per game, and shooting 41.0 percent from the field. Damian Dunn is the perfect sidekick for Battle, ranking second with 14.6 points and 3.1 assists per game. Jamille Reynolds leads the team with 5.6 rebounds and ranks third with 9.9 points per game. Hysier Miller leads the team with 3.7 assists per game, also scoring 8.7 points per game. Temple has averaged 69.7 points per game on offense, shooting 42.8 percent from the field. The Owls’ defense has been solid, keeping their opponents to 69.2 points per game.

KenPom is not as favorable in its evaluation of the Owls, ranking them 140th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 113th in adjusted defensive efficiency.

Why Cincinnati Could Cover The Spread

Landers Nolley II has turned in an impressive season, leading the team with 16.3 points per game on a solid 46.5 shooting percentage from the field. Nolley II is on his third school, spending time with both Virginia Tech and Memphis before joining the Bearcats for this season. Most impressively, Nolley II has shot a ridiculous 42.3 percent from behind the three-point line. As a team, Cincinnati has shot 35.7 percent from behind the arc, but Temple has held their opponents to a 32.8 three-point shooting percentage. David Dejulius is second with 14.4 points and leads the team with 5.1 assists per game. Viktor Lakin is the team’s leading rebounder at 7.2 rebounds and ranks third with 12.5 points per game.

Cincinnati’s success does not go unnoticed by the advanced stats, ranking 69th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 68th in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom.

Final Temple-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

Cincinnati simply outmatches Temple in this one, and having the home-court advantage will only magnify that.

Final Temple-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati -7.5 (-120), over 139.5 (-110)