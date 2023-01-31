The Texas A&M Aggies take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Our college basketball odds series has our Texas A&M Arkansas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas A&M Arkansas.

The SEC basketball season has been a wild ride. How many people thought that Texas A&M would be 7-1 through eight conference games? The Aggies were legitimately bad in the nonconference part of their schedule, losing to Wofford, Murray State, Boise State by 15, and Colorado by a whopping 28 points. Those losses are still keeping Texas A&M out of the NCAA Tournament right now. However, the 7-1 start in the SEC has lifted the Aggies to the bubble. If they can get a few more high-quality wins, they should make the Big Dance in March. A&M struggled out of conference last season and then improved against SEC opposition. The Aggies were one of the first four teams out of the field. They cut it too close and paid the price. A&M has to make sure to leave zero doubt this time that it belongs in March Madness. A win here over Arkansas would be a big step.

Texas A&M and Arkansas are both bubble teams. Arkansas has stumbled in the SEC, undoing the good work it did outside the conference. Both teams are on the bubble but have taken opposite paths to get there.

Here are the Texas A&M-Arkansas college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Texas A&M-Arkansas Odds

Texas A&M Aggies: +3.5 (-110)

Arkansas Razorbacks: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 137.5 (-110)

Under: 137.5 (-110)

How To Watch Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET, 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch Texas A&M-Arkansas LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread

If the Texas A&M Aggies want to reach the NCAA Tournament, they will need to win road games such as this one. They did win on the road at Auburn last week, so maybe they are finding their stride and are gaining confidence as an SEC road team. Their only previous SEC road wins were at Florida and South Carolina, neither of which are headed for the NCAA Tournament. The Auburn win turned a lot of heads and gained the attention of everyone in the conference. That was an equation-changer which showed the Aggies are an improved team and can win important games away from home. Buzz Williams turned A&M around last season after a bad start; he has done the same this season. Buzz Williams is an Elite Eight coach (with Marquette in 2013), so he knows what he is doing.

Meanwhile, Arkansas — without star freshman Nick Smith (injury) — has plainly struggled this season. The Hogs are 3-5 in the SEC and lost four straight before beating LSU and Ole Miss, two of the worst teams in the conference. Arkansas is struggling in second halves, which is a marked departure from the previous few seasons under coach Eric Musselman.

Why Arkansas Could Cover The Spread

The Hogs badly need this game. They’re a bubble team which is not assured of an NCAA Tournament berth. For a team which has made the Elite Eight each of the past two seasons, that’s a shock to the system. You will see this team play with urgency and desperation in this game. Playing at home will feed the energy of the Razorbacks, who should be very active on defense and can hound A&M’s halfcourt offense.

Final Texas A&M-Arkansas Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. Both teams badly need it, and neither team is the picture of consistency.

Final Texas A&M-Arkansas Prediction & Pick: Arkansas -3.5