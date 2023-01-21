The Texas Longhorns take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Texas West Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Texas West Virginia.

The Big 12 is such a cutthroat conference. There is simply no easy game. West Virginia is proof of this. The Mountaineers had not won a conference game heading into a game earlier this week against TCU, a top-20-ranked team which might be as high as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Yet, West Virginia was a moneyline favorite heading into the game … and the Mountaineers decisively beat TCU to not only win on the moneyline, but cover the spread. That’s life in the Big 12. It wasn’t really that much of a surprise that West Virginia won. Going on the road in this conference is like having a root canal. It’s extremely painful even if the operation is successful. You might be wondering why Texas-West Virginia is basically a pick’em game when Texas could be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and West Virginia is squarely on the bubble. Well, we just explained what happened in the TCU-West Virginia game earlier this week. There are no easy roadies in the Big 12. It’s just the way it is.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Texas-West Virginia College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Texas-West Virginia Odds

Texas Longhorns: +0.5 (-110)

West Virginia Mountaineers: -0.5 (-110)

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How To Watch Texas vs. West Virginia

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET, 3:00 p.m. PT

Why Texas Could Cover the Spread

This is a resolute and resourceful Texas team. The Longhorns have made multiple second-half comebacks to win games this season, most notably against Texas Tech and TCU. Coach Rodney Terry, the interim leader of this team after head coach Chris Beard got fired, has won the respect and trust of his players. There has been no collapse, no erosion of morale, for the Longhorns this season, despite the huge disruption created by Beard’s arrest and subsequent firing. Texas bounces back from adversity, too. The Longhorns gave up 116 points at home to Kansas State, but in their next game after that bad night at the office, they gave up just 46 points to Oklahoma State on the road. That’s the kind of competitive DNA the Longhorns have.

Keep in mind that Texas losing earlier this week at Iowa State should not necessarily be seen as a reason to pick against the Longhorns here. It is actually a reason to go with Texas, precisely because the Longhorns usually play well in the next game after a loss. They are going to be fired up. They will bounce back.

Why West Virginia Could Cover the Spread

The Mountaineers are newly confident after beating TCU earlier this week. Sometimes, a team just needs to break the ice, and then everyone can calm down and settle into a season and play quality basketball. It certainly wore on the emotions of every Mountaineer player and coach Bob Huggins to be winless in Big 12 play. Now that the Mountaineers no longer carry that burden, they should be able to relax, open up, and play well against Texas. The Longhorns were solidly and decisively outplayed by Iowa State on the road earlier this week. Given that Texas — though talented and resilient — doesn’t have access to Chris Beard’s coaching acumen anymore, it’s easy to see the Longhorns falling into a slump or, at the very least, having extended difficulties in road games under interim boss Rodney Terry.

Final Texas-West Virginia Prediction & Pick

Stay away from this game. It is a coin flip, and one should not bet on coin flips.

Final Texas-West Virginia Prediction & Pick: West Virginia -0.5