The UCF Knights take on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UCF Tulsa prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UCF Tulsa.

The UCF Knights and Tulsa Golden Hurricane will not be playing in the college basketball postseason unless they somehow make a run at the AAC Tournament. UCF is 6-9 through 15 conference games, and Tulsa is 1-15, buried at the very bottom of the conference and enduring an absolutely miserable year of college hoops. UCF does at least have the knowledge that it battled conference-leading Houston a few times this season. The Knights, when at their best, can reach a relatively high level of play, but it simply doesn’t last for more than a handful of minutes per game, which shows that they really can’t be called a good team. Any team in any sport has to be able to carry the run of play for a majority of the proceedings and then finish when it counts. UCF has failed on both accounts this season, which is why the Knights aren’t in contention for an NCAA Tournament at-large bid or even an NIT at-large invitation. UCF will try to develop more momentum, more cohesion, and more of a sense of self-belief in the time leading up to the AAC Tournament, to see if it can put itself in position to make a run.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the UCF-Tulsa College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: UCF-Tulsa Odds

UCF Knights: -13.5 (-102)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane: +13.5 (-120)

Over: 136.5 (-115)

Under: 136.5 (-105)

How To Watch UCF vs. Tulsa

TV: ESPNU

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. PT

Why UCF Could Cover the Spread

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane are a bad basketball team. We don’t have to beat around the bush on this one. A 1-15 conference record speaks for itself. The bigger picture here is that the AAC isn’t very good this season. The league might get two teams into the NCAA Tournament, Houston and Memphis. There is a remote outside chance the league could pull in three if Memphis beats Houston next week and then a surprise team wins the AAC Tournament and gets the conference’s automatic bid for a third slot. Realistically, though, we’re looking at two teams. If Tulsa could win just one game all season against a two-bid league, imagine how bad Tulsa would have been if the AAC was really good. This is a team with a very low ceiling and an even lower floor. Tulsa simply has not been able to prove that it is capable of winning multiple conference games this season.

Why Tulsa Could Cover the Spread

This spread is very large. Yes, Tulsa is not a good team, but does UCF really merit a 13.5-point spread on the road? This UCF team just lost at home to South Florida by seven points, and South Florida isn’t a particularly good team. UCF has had a real problem closing down games as well, one of the reasons a few winnable contests have slipped away from the Knights this year. We also have to point out that as bad as Tulsa is, the Golden Hurricane are hungry for another win. They have been immersed in a downward spiral. Players are sick and tired of losing. The amount of opportunities to win at home is shrinking. Tulsa gets one of its final chances to win a home game before its loyal fans. The Golden Hurricane are going to get after it, and they could cover the spread even if they lose by 13.

Final UCF-Tulsa Prediction & Pick

You should stay away from this game, since the spread seems well-calibrated and neither team is trustworthy to any considerable degree.

Final UCF-Tulsa Prediction & Pick: Tulsa +13.5