The UCLA Bruins take on the Colorado Buffaloes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UCLA Colorado prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UCLA Colorado.

The Colorado Buffaloes have not been able to maintain any consistency this season. They have had their moments, beating Tennessee by double digits in Nashville and crushing Texas A&M, an NCAA Tournament team, by 28 points. Yet, they also lost to Cal and Grambling and are in the lower half of the Pac-12 standings. The thing to note about the current Colorado team is that it was missing two core rotation players Thursday night against USC. Those absences clearly mattered. The Buffaloes were hammered by 19 points on their home floor, which does not happen very often. You will want to consult the injury report and see what the Buffs are able to do in terms of having a full rotation and a deeper bench in this game.

UCLA is closing in on the Pac-12 championship. Arizona’s loss on a 55-foot heave to Arizona State prevented the Wildcats from staying close to the Bruins in the Pac-12 title chase. UCLA seems assured of at least a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Bruins know that with Purdue’s loss, they will have a chance to play their way into a No. 1 seed, beginning with this game. If they lose here in Boulder, they very likely won’t get that top seed. It’s an important game for Mick Cronin.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the UCLA-Colorado College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Colorado Odds

UCLA Bruins: -7.5 (-102)

Colorado Buffaloes: +7.5 (-120)

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How To Watch UCLA vs. Colorado

TV: CBS

Stream: CBSSports.com

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET, 1:00 p.m. PT

Why UCLA Could Cover the Spread

The Buffaloes are not fully healthy, and beyond that, they weren’t playing especially well to begin with. They were clobbered at home by USC. If that was the case, why would they put up a notably better fight over UCLA, which is a much better team than USC and is clearly the best team in the Pac-12 this season? UCLA did allow Utah to hang around on Thursday night, but that was a 9 p.m. local time game and a long day for the Bruins in Salt Lake City. They get an extra day of rest since Pac-12 teams usually play the second game of a week on a Saturday, not a Sunday. This team should be ready to come closer to the Pac-12 title and a No. 1 seed, both big goals for UCLA basketball.

Why Colorado Could Cover the Spread

This Colorado team is volatile, but part of the package is that the Buffs will jump up and surprise people just when it might seem they have packed it in for the season and offer no apparent chance of pulling a surprise. Colorado surprised everyone with its early-season wins over Tennessee and Texas A&M. You never know when this group will spring a shocker on someone. This is Colorado’s next-to-last home game of the season and an important moment for these players. They will invest a lot of emotional energy in this game and will be able to keep it close enough to cover.

Final UCLA-Colorado Prediction & Pick

UCLA is a far better team, and Colorado doesn’t appear to be fully healthy. This seems like one of the stronger plays of the day in college basketball.

