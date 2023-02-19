The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels take on the Boise State Broncos. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UNLV Boise State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UNLV Boise State.

This game is a significant one for Boise State. The Broncos are projected by a lot of bracketologists as a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which puts them in the field, but without a large margin for error. It’s true that Boise State is in a situation where merely maintaining its position over the next three weeks will be good enough to get into the NCAA Tournament, but the downside is that if Boise State does lose at home to UNLV, a team in the lower tier of the Mountain West Conference, the Broncos will indeed lose their current position and fall toward the bubble. Teams inside the cut line have to avoid losses such as this one if they want to be part of the field of 68. The pressure is on Boise State and head coach Leon Rice, who made the NCAA Tournament last season and want to be able to go back-to-back. Boise State lost to Memphis in the 2022 Big Dance. BSU wants to get back to the bracket so that it can win an NCAA Tournament game. Boise State is 0-8 in the NCAA Tournament as a Division I school.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the UNLV-Boise State College Basketball odds:

College Basketball Odds: UNLV-Boise State Odds

UNLV Runnin’ Rebels: +7.5 (-105)

Boise State Broncos: -7.5 (-115)

Over: 142.5 (-105)

Under: 142.5 (-115)

How To Watch UNLV-Boise State

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

Why UNLV Could Cover the Spread

The Runnin’ Rebels have not had the season they wanted, but they can play spoiler in the Mountain West Conference, and they have already proved they can do just that. UNLV has beaten Nevada at home, which complicated the Wolf Pack’s pursuit of an NCAA Tournament bid. UNLV also won in Albuquerque against the New Mexico Lobos, conquering The Pit and its famously noisy crowd to give Richard Pitino a damaging loss which has left UNM squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble instead of being comfortably inside the field. UNLV has its flaws, but the Rebels have bothered good teams in the Mountain West for most of the season. People who follow the Rebels will tell you that being competitive hasn’t been a problem or a weakness with this team. Finishing games has been the true Achilles heel for this group. As long as UNLV can finish this game strong, the Rebels should be able to stay close and cover a spread which — if not large — is not exactly small, either. UNLV losing by six or seven is a cover for the Rebels, and that’s a very realistic scenario in this game, given that Boise State barely beat Colorado State this past week and is feeling the pressure of trying to make the NCAA Tournament.

Why Boise State Could Cover the Spread

This Boise State team is coming off a thriller against Colorado State. It was a nerve-soaked game, but it was also a game the Broncos managed to survive. Winning a game like that builds confidence and belief. Boise State gets to come home against a UNLV team which has frankly been very disappointing in Mountain West play and is coming off a home-court loss to San Jose State. UNLV has been swept by San Jose State and Fresno State this season. Surely, Boise State — needing to win — can take care of business at home.

Final UNLV-Boise State Prediction & Pick

This should be a straightforward win for Boise State. The Broncos are a much better team, playing with home, and having high stakes to play for.

Final UNLV-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -7.5