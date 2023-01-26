The Utah Utes (14-7) visit the Oregon State Beavers (8-12) on Thursday night. Action tips off at 11:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Utah-Oregon State prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Utah won two straight home games prior to tonight’s matchup and now sits at 7-3 and in second place in the Pac-12. The Utes covered 57% of their games while 62% went under the projected point total. Oregon State defeated last-place Cal in their most recent matchup but had previously lost six consecutive games. They are 2-7 and tied for 10th place in the Pac-12. The Beavers covered 53% of their games while 63% went under. This will be the second matchup of the season between the conference rivals. Utah took the previous game in Salt Lake City, 79-60

Here are the Utah-Oregon State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Utah-Oregon State Odds

Utah: -7.5 (-110)

Oregon State: +7.5 (-110)

Over: 129.5 (-115)

Under: 129.5 (-105)

How To Watch Utah vs. Oregon State

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: Pac-12 Now

Time: 11:00 p.m. ET/ 8:00 p.m. PT

Why Utah Could Cover The Spread

Utah can’t seem to figure out if it’s a good team or not. The Utes struggled out of the gates – losing to Sam Houston State (fifth in the WAC) and Mississippi State (12th in the SEC) before Thanksgiving. Then, they beat Arizona by 15 and battled with now 11th-ranked TCU. Yet, they three suffered double-digit losses in a row to Oregon, UCLA, and USC earlier this month before most recently beating Washington and Washington State by double digits. The advanced metrics seem to think Utah is solid despite their inconsistencies. The Utes slot in at No. 44 in KenPom and No. 48 in NET. That is largely thanks to a stellar 10-0 record in Quads 3 and 4 as well as four Quad 1 and 2 wins. Yet, despite their favorable ratings, the Utes do not currently project to make the NCAA Tournament.

While the Utes may not be in the tournament as of today, they hold a strong statistical profile. Utah is a strong defensive team, ranking 21st in points allowed (62.3 PPG). They hold opponents to the fifth-lowest two-point percentage (42.8%) and seventh-lowest three-point percentage (28%). Their biggest advantage against Oregon State comes on the glass. The Utes rank seventh in the country in rebounding (40 RPG) compared to the Beavers’ 342nd ranking (30.3 RPG). Utah out rebounded Oregon State 37-30 in their previous matchup and will likely do so again tonight.

Utah is led by Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year candidate Branden Carlson. A four-year starter, the senior’s name is all over the Pac-12 leaderboards. He ranks fourth in the conference in points (17.1 PPG), fifth in rebounds (7.6 RPG), and second in blocks (2.3 BPG). The seven-footer had one of his best games of the season when the teams last met as he scored 27 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Look for him to dominate again tonight against an undersized Oregon State team.

Why Oregon State Could Cover The Spread

Oregon State had an up-and-down start to the season and found themselves at 7-6 heading into New Year’s Eve. Since then, they’ve lost six of their last seven games and now sit toward the bottom of the conference. While the Beavers are coming off a win, it was against Cal – arguably the worst team in a Power Five conference. The advanced metrics don’t seem to favor Oregon State as they rank No. 197 in KenPom and No. 214 in NET. That is largely due to their 0-10 record in Quad 1 and 2 matchups, as well as two Quad 4 losses. As a result, the Beavers do not project to make the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon State’s one strength is its solid defense. The Beavers allow just 66.8 PPG to opposing teams – although that is primarily thanks to their 313th-ranked tempo. Offensively, the Beavers’ offense runs through three primary players. Freshman Jordan Pope leads the team in scoring with 12.4 PG and is coming off one of his best games of the season. In their win over California, Pope scored 19 points and dished out four assists.

Sophomore Glenn Taylor Jr. (11.6 PPG) and junior Dexter Akanno (9.6 PPG) are the only other Beavers to average more than seven points per game. Taylor is their most consistent scorer and he has scored double-digits in four straight games. Like Pope, Akanno is coming off one of his stronger games of the season as he scored 16 points in their most recent outing.

Final Utah-Oregon State Prediction & Pick

Utah can’t afford to play around with inferior opponents if they want to claw their way into the bubble watch. After beating the Beavers by 19 in their previous matchup, the Utes should have no trouble covering a 7.5-point spread tonight.

Final Utah-Oregon State Prediction & Pick: Utah -7.5 (-110)