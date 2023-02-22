The Virginia Cavaliers will travel to take on Boston College Eagles on a Wednesday night. Tip-off from Silvio O. Conte Forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. With that said, check out our college basketball odds series which has our Virginia-Boston College prediction and pick.

Virginia is once again amongst the top teams in the country, losing just four times in this competition. Virginia won 11 of its 13 games this 2023 and is looking to extend their four-game winning streak.

It has not been a great season for the eagles so far, posting a measly 13-15 record. With a recently plucked 75-69 win over Florida State Seminoles, the Eagles hope to build a series of wins in this encounter with Virginia.

Here are the Virginia-Boston College college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Virginia-Boston College Odds

Virginia Cavaliers: -9.5 (-102)

Boston College Eagles: +9.5 (-120)

Over: 127.5 (-115)

Under: 127.5 (-105)

How To Watch Virginia vs. Boston College

TV: YES Network

Stream: fuboTV

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Virginia Could Cover The Spread

Virginia won the last four games in a row and seven of the last eight against Boston College, with the last four victories accounting to 12-point leads or more. Virginia has never shown signs of slowing down this season, acquiring just four defeats in single digits from the likes of Houston, Miami, Pittsburgh, and Virginia Tech. The Cavaliers own the best record on the Atlantic coast, with a 13-3 conference record.

Virginia had a 19-point lead over Boston College in their previous encounter at the end of January. The Cavaliers played lights out in that game, converting 63% of their two-pointers while getting a 10-for-10 tally in the charity stripe. Armaan Franklin was present on both ends of the floor, leading the Cavaliers with 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and one block, posting a +30 plus-minus. Jayden Gardner, Isaac McKneely, and Reece Beekman also poured double-digit points for the team.

Virginia’s last three games were tight contests, failing to cover the spread. With another rematch with Boston College after three weeks, Virginia hopes to emulate its previous game stats to cruise to another win.

Armaan Franklin leads the team with 12.7 points per game, shooting an impressive 39.8 percent from behind the three-point line. Kihei Clark continues to star for the Cavs, scoring 11.6 points and leading the team with 5.8 assists per game. Forward Jayden Gardner is third on the team with 11.3 points and 5.2 boards on 51.4% shooting. Reece Beekman is the fourth-highest scorer for the Cavs, with 9.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.5 steals with 80.9% free-throw shooting. Virginia’s offense has been solid, averaging 69.1 points per game. As is a staple for teams led by Tony Bennett, Virginia’s strong defense has held opponents to below 60 points per game.

Why Boston College Could Cover The Spread

Boston College ended a two-game losing skid in beating Florida State 75-69 on Saturday as three-point road underdogs. The Eagles poured 38 points in the first half and ended the game with eight treys, a 33-27 rebound advantage, and a 12-4 edge on assists. The Eagles even managed to keep a 19-point lead at one time, but the hosts pushed to keep the contest tight. Eight Eagles posted points for the team, led by Quinten Post who produced 21 points, six rebounds, and one block. Devin McGlockton contributed 16 points while Prince Aligbe put up 10 points. They are now within two games of the .500 mark overall this season

Boston College has generally struggled to hold up against the best squads in the ACC this season, but they managed to pull off upset wins under their belt. The Eagles swept their season series with Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, along with beating Clemson at the end of January.

They are still an offensive disappointment, ranking 296th in effective field goal percentage (47.9). They have been awful from the perimeter, knocking down less than 32% of their attempts. They also rank No. 199 in turnover rate and No. 209 in offensive rebounding. This will be a tough matchup to correct their issues, as Virginia is No. 26 in adjusted defensive efficiency. Senior forward Quinten Post leads Boston College with 16.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1,5 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game to go along with 56.1% field goal shooting, 87.2% free throw percentage, and 48.8% three-point shooting rate. Makai Ashton-Langford (12.0) and Jaeden Zackery (10.0) are both in double figures as well.

The Eagles are averaging 66.3 points on 43 percent shooting. They are shooting 31.4 percent from beyond the arc and 72.1 percent from the free throw line.

Final Virginia-Boston College Prediction & Pick

Virginia has been sloppy as of late, but expect them to make a turnaround in their offensive dominance to push another double-digit win.

Final Virginia-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Virginia -9.5 (-102); Over 127.5 (-115)