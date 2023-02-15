The Virginia Cavaliers will travel to take on the Louisville Cardinals in a Wednesday night ACC college basketball matchup at the KFC Yum! Center. With that said, check out our college basketball odds series which has our Virginia-Louisville prediction and pick.

Virginia is once again amongst the top teams in the country, ranking seventh with their 19-4 record. An 11-3 conference record, including a recent two-game winning streak, has the team set up for a deep run in the ACC tournament. Head coach Tony Bennett has solidified himself as one of the top coaches in the country.

Nothing has gone right for Louisville this season, and fans are counting down the days until their nightmare is over. The Cardinals have limped to a 3-22 record, including a brutal 1-13 mark in ACC play. The Kenny Payne era could not have started any worse.

Here are the Virginia-Louisville college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Virginia-Louisville Odds

Virginia Cavaliers: -16.5 (-110)

Louisville Cardinals: +16.5 (-110)

Over: 127.5 (-110)

Under: 127.5 (-110)

How To Watch Virginia vs. Louisville

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why Virginia Could Cover The Spread

Armaan Franklin leads the team with 12.7 points per game, shooting an impressive 40.3 percent from behind the three-point line. Kihei Clark continues to star for the Cavs, scoring 11.6 points and leading the team with 5.9 assists per game. Jayden Gardner is third on the team with 11.3 points and is the team’s leading rebounder with 5.0 boards per game. Reece Beekman is the fourth and final Cavalier to average double-digits, with 10.0 points, and is second with 5.1 assists per game. Virginia’s offense has been solid, averaging 70.0 points per game. As is a staple for teams led by Tony Bennett, Virginia’s strong defense has held opponents to just 60.4 points per game.

Virginia ranks 25th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 22nd in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom.

Why Louisville Could Cover The Spread

Only one Cardinal is in double-digit points, with El Ellis leading the team with 17.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield leads the team with 6.0 rebounds per game, also averaging 7.5 points per game. Jae’Lyn Withers has shot an impressive 46.3 percent from beyond the arc, ranking second on the team with 9.6 points per game. Mike James has shot 44.3 percent from the field and is third with 9.3 points per game. Louisville has averaged 64.0 points per game. On defense, nothing has gone right for Louisville, with opponents averaging 76.1 points per game.

The Cardinals rank 271st in adjusted offensive efficiency and 293rd in adjusted defensive efficiency according to KenPom, highlighting the team’s immense struggles.

Final Virginia-Louisville Prediction & Pick

Virginia by a million.

Final Virginia-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Virginia -16.5 (-110), over 127.5 (-110)