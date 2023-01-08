By Matthew Zemek · 3 min read

The Washington Huskies take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Washington Arizona State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Washington Arizona State.

The college basketball season involves a number of fascinating stories to watch as January unfolds. One is that Arizona State is in position to get an NCAA Tournament berth. The Sun Devils have been one of the pleasant surprises of the Pac-12 Conference. They have lost only three games in their first 15 outings. One of those losses was to Arizona, another at San Francisco, a very talented and capable team. There’s only one game (Texas Southern) the Sun Devils were supposed to win but lost. Uusually, Arizona State loses several games it ought to have won, but coach Bobby Hurley has created a much more responsible and resolute team this season. The prevailing view of Arizona State is that the Sun Devils do not have the same level of talent as past ASU teams (ones with Remy Martin, who then transferred to Kansas and helped the Jayhawks win the national championship last season), but they play better defense and don’t make nearly as many mistakes. That’s a good formula for improvement in Tempe. The Sun Devils will try to stay on track for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday against the Washington Huskies.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Washington-Arizona State College Basketball odds.

College Basketball Odds: Washington-Arizona State Odds

Washington Huskies: +9.5 (-110)

Arizona State Sun Devils: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 137.5 (-105)

Under: 137.5 (-115)

How To Watch Washington vs. Arizona State

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET, 2:00 p.m. PT

Why Washington Could Cover the Spread

The Huskies are a strange and unpredictable team, but they showed on Thursday that they are capable of causing a lot of trouble in the Pac-12. They led the Arizona Wildcats by 12 points in the first half in Tucson. They caused Arizona to miss each of its first 10 shots in the second half of that game. They frankly outplayed Arizona for 30 minutes, but in the 10 minutes when they didn’t outplay the Wildcats, they got punished. Arizona can bury teams with big runs, reminiscent of the vintage Golden State Warrior teams from 2017 and 2018 with Kevin Durant joining the Splash Brothers. Arizona is one of the best teams in the country at producing a lightning-quick 13-2 run in two minutes. The Wildcats survived Washington, 70-67, but the Huskies showed they could compete with the Pac-12’s very best on the road. If Washington plays anywhere close to that level in this game, the Huskies will definitely cover the 9.5-point spread.

Why Arizona State Could Cover the Spread

The Sun Devils are taking care of business this season. It’s a new and more mature ASU team, one which isn’t giving away points or possessions with the regularity of previous underachieving Sun Devil squads. Bobby Hurley has found a sweet spot with this group of players. They are more coachable and more responsive to what he is saying. Hurley, as a player at Duke, was a scrapper, a true street fighter who wouldn’t give an inch. This team is cut from Hurley’s cloth. It has his personality and flinty edges. If ASU continues to play defense the way it has been this season, the Sun Devils will shut down Washington and cover the spread in a low-scoring game, something like 67-55 or 63-50.

Final Washington-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

Arizona State has become a reliable team this season, and Washington — after pouring all of its energies into the Arizona game — might be physically and mentally spent, inviting a blowout loss. Take ASU here.

Final Washington-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Arizona State -9.5