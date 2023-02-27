The Big 12 Conference will take center stage on Monday Night as two closely-matched teams meet once more before the season wraps up. The West Virginia Mountaineers (16-13) will face off against the No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones (17-11). This game is sure to come down to the wire. Check out our college basketball odds series for our West Virginia-Iowa State prediction and pick.

The West Virginia Mountaineers have earned a chance to make the NCAA tournament despite coming near last place in the Big 12 standings. In what has been the toughest conference in college basketball this year, the Mountaineers have been able to keep games exciting and even pull off a few upsets, most notably against Auburn, TCU, and this same Iowa State team. They’ll be looking to sweep the season series against the Cyclones.

Iowa State is currently in the middle of the Big 12, but find themselves with a top-25 ranking. The Cyclones have been a dangerous team all year and were ranked as high as No. 11 in the country. They’d like to reverse their fortunes, however, as their last three games have all been losses, including their last time out against Oklahoma. They’ll try to bounce back and avoid slipping further against the Mountaineers.

Here are the West Virginia-Iowa State college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: West Virginia-Iowa State Odds

West Virginia: +5.5 (-115)

Iowa State: -5.5 (-105)

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How To Watch West Virginia vs. Iowa State

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: ESPN App, fuboTV

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT

Why West Virginia Could Cover The Spread

Despite their loss, The Mountaineers should be feeling good about their last game as they fought with No. 3 Kansas in Lawrence until the very last basket. They put up a great effort as they out-rebounded the Jayhawks 34-26. With many of those coming on the offensive end, WVU was able to hang in by scoring second-chance points. They’ll have to do the same tonight as both defenses will look to dig their heels in.

West Virginia will lean on Erik Stevenson to once again have a good game. Tre Mitchell has also been sensational in scoring the ball and when the two are hot, the Mountaineers become a team that can steal a lead in a hurry. West Virginia is just 2-8 in their away games, so they’ll have to overcome a hungry Iowa State student section. Look for the Mountaineers to get out in transition early and get to running against the Cyclones.

Why Iowa State Could Cover The Spread

Iowa State will have a favorable position in the tournament, but would still like to improve their position as their overall ranking has been slipping the past few weeks. They’re lost their last two games by double-digits and will be hungrier than ever for a win. Their shooting numbers last game were horrendous as they shot 26% from three and 31% from the field. The Cyclones, however, always play smart and take care of the basketball. They’ll have to continue keeping their turnover numbers low in order to overcome this spread.

The Cyclones are 13-2 SU when playing at home this season. They’re 9-6 ATS in their home building, but they’ve gone 1-5 ATS in their last six games. For them to be successful, they’ll need Jaren Holmes to have another big game. It’s shocking that they’re in this position with only two starters averaging double-digits, but it goes to show how well the Cyclones play as a team. Their defense will be the focal point of this game as West Virginia will look to play fast. If the Cyclones can stand tall on the defensive end and out-rebound a very good team on the boards, they’ll cover this spread.

Final West Virginia-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Iowa State has certainly been the better team this season, but West Virginia has had the better success lately. It’ll be tough for Iowa State to break their shooting slump, but playing at home in Ames will be a huge boost for them. This is a really good bounce-back spot for them as they prepare for Baylor in their last game. Look for the Cyclones to play smart and likely win this game.

Final West Virginia-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Iowa State Cyclones -5.5 (-105)