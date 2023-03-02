Who’s ready for some AAC action for your Thursday night affairs? The Wichita State Shockers look to play the part of spoiler as they hope to knock off the top-ranked Houston Cougars on their own home floor. Without further ado, let’s check out our college basketball odds series where our Wichita State-Houston prediction and pick will be revealed.

Entering play slightly above .500 at 15-13 which includes a dead-even 8-8 conference mark, there Shockers may not be playing postseason basketball this season, but they will attempt to give it their all by “shocking” the number-one team in all of the land. Fresh off of a gritty 83-76 road win over Tulane, Wichita State has won three of their last four games as they try to catapult themselves toward the upper half of the American Athletic Conference standings before the league’s tournament begins for play in the coming weeks.

As for the dynamic Houston Cougars, many college basketball fanatics are already penciling this squad to make a deep run come March Madness time, and for good reason. With only two losses on the season, the Cougars have won nine straight games en route to a conference title and are also 15-2 on their home floor as well. Coming off of a 76-57 victory on the road over East Carolina, Houston is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Here are the Wichita State-Houston college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Wichita State-Houston Odds

Wichita State: +16.5 (-110)

Houston: -16.5 (-110)

Over: 133.5 (-115)

Under: 133.5 (-105)

How To Watch Wichita State vs. Houston

TV: ESPN2

Stream: WatchESPN

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

Why Wichita State Could Cover The Spread



On paper, the Shockers have been rather average when it comes to covering the spread at 14-13-1, but don’t sleep on the fact that Wichita State is seemingly finding their groove at the most opportunistic time of the season.

In order to cover the spread and push forward with their newfound momentum, there is no question that the Shockers’ top playmakers on the hardwood are going to need to show out in a big way. First things first, Wichita State certainly does not lack the talent to hang with Houston for the better part of two halves, as leading scorer Jaykwon Walton has provided the Shockers with a considerable amount of experience and skill. With a rare off night resulting in only five points on the night against Tulane, be on the lookout for the shifty and slashing point guard to bounce back in a big way if the Shockers are going to cover and even possibly pull off the massive upset on the road.

In addition, the Shockers pride themselves on a ball-hawking defense that ranks third in the league in scoring defense. After only allowing Tulane to score just 59 points the last time they suited up for action, does Wichita State have what it takes to slow down an explosive offense like the one that the Cougars possess? Whether they can or not, forcing Houston to low-percentage shots and making them commit a slew of turnovers may be the Shockers best chance at covering the spread.

Why Houston Could Cover The Spread

While there is a multitude of things that could be said about Houston and all of the things that they excel at, it has been the

Having scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games, leading scorer Marcus Sasser is also as consistent and experienced as they come. The guard position in college basketball may be just as important as any in the sport, especially come March time when the most stellar of play is needed. Without a doubt, Sasser is the type of baller that can change the tide of a game in a heartbeat, so keep your eyes peeled for this senior stud to inflict some damage upon the Shockers.

Most importantly, there is not one team throughout the nation that is as fierce and dominant on the defensive end of the floor than the Houston Cougars. Not only has this suffocating defense been a big part in why the Cougars have been so successful this season, but keep in mind that this a roster that boasts the top-scoring defense in all of America at 55.6 PPG. Combined with great balance when the ball in their possession as well, Houston has very few weak spots in what they hope leads to their championship aspirations coming true in about a month’s time.

Final Wichita State-Houston Prediction & Pick

The last time these two teams went to battle, it was the Shockers that showcased their stinginess in a 70-61 loss at home. With the line currently sitting on a whopping 16.5 points in favor of Houston, bet on Wichita State to play the Cougars tough en route to covering the spread despite the fact that they will ultimately be defeated when the final horn sounds.

Final Wichita State-Houston Prediction & Pick: Wichita State +16.5 (-110)