This game won’t get national headlines. It has nothing to do with any bubble races, NCAA Tournament berths, or even NIT bids. It’s just a game between two lower-tier teams in the Mountain West who have had immensely disappointing seasons after making the NCAA Tournament last year. Wyoming lost to Indiana at the First Four in Dayton, while Colorado State lost to Michigan in the Round of 64 in March Madness. Both teams had ample reason to be optimistic heading into this season, but then disaster struck for both.

For Wyoming, the injury just before Opening Day to big man Graham Ike destroyed the roster and blew up any of coach Jeff Linder’s plans for his team. Ike’s absence left a massive hole in the middle, and Wyoming simply hasn’t had the personnel to recover or adjust.

Colorado State’s decline is more a product of not having David Roddy. Losing the big man to the NBA has left CSU shorthanded in more ways than many people expected.

Wyoming Cowboys: +6.5 (-102)

Colorado State Rams: -6.5 (-120)

Over: 132.5 (-105)

Under: 132.5 (-115)

How To Watch Wyoming vs. Colorado State

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream: Fox Sports app

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET, 6:00 p.m. PT

Why Wyoming Could Cover the Spread

This Wyoming team is undermanned and is coming to the end of a brutal season, but Colorado State has not reliably defended its home floor this season. Colorado State has won just one Mountain West Conference game at home, if you can believe it. That was back on January 7 against Fresno State. Colorado State lost to Air Force at home. It lost to UNLV at home. It lost to San Jose State at home. The Rams haven’t been an average team this season; they have been a below-average team this season. They have actually been worse at home in Mountain West play than they have been on the road in the conference. Strange, yes, but very true.

Why Colorado State Could Cover the Spread

The Rams are playing a brutally bad Wyoming team which has had a season from hell. One thing Wyoming coach Jeff Linder did in the offseason was make a concerted effort to bring in Pac-12 transfers. He brought in Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo from USC and Jake Kyman from UCLA. With Ike out, those players needed to pick up the slack. Very simply, they did not. They were recently dismissed from the team. Any and all attempts to reconfigure the roster with Ike out of the lineup have not worked. Linder is widely regarded as a talented coach, but this has been a nightmarish season no coach could have rescued — not Bill Self, not Jamie Dixon, not Kelvin Sampson. Wyoming has had a uniquely awful year. As much as the Rams have struggled in 2023, they are not going to struggle more than Wyoming has.

Final Wyoming-Colorado State Prediction & Pick

The Colorado State Rams have struggled at home, but Wyoming is a shorthanded team limping to the end of its season, lacking the offense needed to play complete 40-minute games. Colorado State is in better shape and is due for a strong home performance. Take CSU.

Final Wyoming-Colorado State Prediction & Pick: Colorado State -6.5