The Xavier Musketeers take on the Providence Friars. Our college basketball odds series has our Xavier Providence prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Xavier Providence.

The Providence Friars did not successfully defend their 2022 Big East regular-season championship. Marquette clinched the 2023 Big East title on Tuesday night. However, while Providence wasn’t successful in the specific task of winning back-to-back conference championships, the Friars have still had a very successful 2023 season. Few people expected them to last this long in the title chase. Providence was a factor until the final week of the season. That’s a very strong showing for a team which lost its starting five from last year’s Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament team and had to remake the roster from its bench and the transfer portal. Coach Ed Cooley has done a brilliant job at Providence over the full course of his tenure. He has been a tremendous coach for the Friars on every level. However, this season has been one of his very best coaching jobs, and that is something Providence will carry into the Big East and NCAA Tournaments.

Here are the Xavier-Providence college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel:

College Basketball Odds: Xavier-Providence Odds

Xavier Musketeers: +3.5 (-105)

Providence Friars: -3.5 (-115)

Over: 151.5 (-105)

Under: 151.5 (-115)

How To Watch Xavier vs. Providence

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT

*Watch Xavier-Providence LIVE with fuboTV (Click for free trial)*

Why Xavier Could Cover The Spread

The Providence Friars are a really good team, but they are also a team which generally doesn’t blow out the opposition. Providence games are consistently competitive with five to six minutes remaining in regulation. The Friars separate themselves from the competition not by blowing them out, but by winning the last few minutes of a tight game. Providence-Xavier games in recent years have gone right down to the wire. These are razor-close contests with very little separating the two teams. Providence might win outright, but if a game is going down to the last possession or the last half-minute, as Xavier-Providence games have done in the past two years, that means the team which is getting points — in this case, Xavier — has better odds of covering the spread than the team which is giving points. Xavier losing by three is a very realistic scenario here, and that would mean a cover for the Musketeers.

Why Providence Could Cover The Spread

The Friars are so clutch in late-game situations, and they are also brilliant at home. It is very hard to beat the Friars on their home floor, and Xavier is going to face that considerable challenge once again. This could be a situation in which the game is tied with three minutes left but Providence then goes on a 6-0 or 5-0 mini-run to not only win the game outright, but cover the number.

Final Xavier-Providence Prediction & Pick

Providence is a very tough team at home, but this is a game you should stay away from because the Friars are giving almost four points. No one would be surprised if this game went into overtime. Pass on this one.

Final Xavier-Providence Prediction & Pick: Providence -3.5